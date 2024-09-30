Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer Victoria Monét has revealed on social media that she has broken up with boyfriend John Gaines and dad to her three-year-old daughter.

Although Victoria Monét has only just announced her split from boyfriend John Gaines, the couple actually broke up 10 months ago. She took to X and in a lengthy statement said: “With good intentions, we honestly have been avoiding a formal statement about something as natural and as personal as love. We originally preferred to keep this out of the public (as announcing this publicly is sure to make pain resurface) but it is becoming more and more difficult to suppress. Yes, we have seen all of the questions and extremely false accusations of our origin story and we have thought long and hard about whether we owed it to anyone to explain where we are as we heal, since we understand how social media can magnify the truth or fun far with untruths. Ultimately we decided to be open and address it in hopes to put a period on the question marks for the sake of our healing process.

“We spent the last 10 months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that we are no longer in a relationship. Though we still completely adore and respect each other, we are not a couple anymore. There was no infidelity, toxic behaviour or drama. We both just have some fundamental growing to do that would be best done apart so we can remain the best versions of ourselves for our daughter.”

The statement goes on to say that “To all of our supporters, friends and family, thank you for your love, care and concern. Please allow us the peace and space to maintain a safe and happy environment to continue to co-parent to the best of our ability for Hazel! We plan to remain a family regardless of our public facing title, so please when you see us together with Hazel, be understanding and gentle. We appreciate you all for hearing us out and hope to be kept in your well intentioned prayers. Thank you.” The statement ended with “Sincerely Victoria and John.”

John Gaines and daughter Hazel were by Victoria Monét’s side when she was on the red carpet for the Grammy Awards in February. At the awards ceremony, she won the award for best new artist. Her breakout single, ‘On My Mama,’ went to No.1 on Billboards’ R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.