Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hollywood couple announced they were splitting in 2018 and are now divorced.

Channing Tatum, 44, and Jenna Dewan, 43, are officially divorced six years after announcing their break-up in 2018. According to the Daily Mail the exes signed a binding judgement this week that conclusively resolves the dispute .It was reported that the delay was due to fighting over the intellectual property and the distribution of money.

The Magic Mike actor and the Tamara actress met on the set of 2006 movie Step Up. They got engaged two years later and married in 2009. The exes welcomed daughter Everly in 2013 and announced their split in 2018 after nine years of marriage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum attend the premiere of Amazon's "Comrade Detective" at ArcLight Hollywood on August 3, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since their split, both Hollywood stars have moved on with Channing Tatum currently engaged to Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravitz after dating for two years. The couple first crossed paths in 2017 when they both did voiceovers for The Lego Movie, but didn’t start dating until a few years later.

After months of speculation, the pair were spotted holding hands in October 2021. Soon after the pair started working together on the movie Blink Twice with Zoe directing and Channing starring in the film. In October 2023, they subtly announced they were engaged after the actress was spotted wearing a ring on that finger with multiple sources confirming the news.

Jenna Dewan is also engaged and has been dating American singer Steve Kazee since 2018. The couple got engaged in 2020 and a month later they welcomed their son Callum. In January 2024 Jenna announced she was expecting again and welcomed baby Rhiannon in June this year.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now