Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Phillip Schofield will make his first television appearance in over 12 months and will reveal his own personal story in a survival experience when he appears in Channel 5’s Cast Away.

The three part series, produced by Burning Bright Productions, will see Phillip Schofield cast away on a remote, unpopulated island off the coast of Madagascar for ten days and nine nights. Phillip Schofield said: “This is most definitely a first for me and the only thing I felt compelled to do. It appealed to me on so many levels. I’ve recently had a lot of time to think about my life, what went right and what went wrong, but I’ve always had the safe arms of friends and family wrapped around me…”

Phillip Schofield, who previously co-hosted ITV show This Morning with Holly Willoughby, has not been on television since he was embroiled in a scandal that saw allegations of an affair with a younger staff member on the ITV morning show boil to the surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillip Schofield admitted to having an affair with a younger This Morning male staff member last year after he had resigned from the show. Although he did admit that he had helped the young man, who he met when he was just 15, get a start in the TV industry, he said that a romantic relationship with him did not develop until he was 20 years old.

Phillip Schofield released a statement which read: “I am making this statement via the Daily Mail, to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story [sic] which they wanted to write about me a few days ago.”

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife...

“I am resigning from ITV with immediate effect, expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

“I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Phillip Schofield still married to Stephanie Lowe?

Phillip Schofield married Stephanie Lowe in 1993 and they share two daughters, Molly and Ruby. Although the pair are no longer a couple, Stephanie has been a source of constant support to Phillip and they are reportedly not divorced.

In April of this year, she was seen with Phillip on his birthday and were both carrying puppies in their arms. A source told OK! Magazine that “Whatever Phillip has done behind Steph's back, she still loves him. Even if the love they shared in the beginning of their marriage is different to what it is now, the love is still very much there.

“Steph is, and always will be, Phillip's support system. She hasn't divorced him because she doesn't want to see him fall any further.

“Phil has caused his wife a lot of hurt in recent times. But there's no denying, they still have a great friendship and share a lot of love.”