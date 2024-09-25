Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Phillip Schofield is set to return to TV screens soon as part of a new Channel 5 show, which will see him open up about his affair and resignation while stranded on a deserted island.

The former This Morning host has been missing from TV after being embroiled in a scandal that saw allegations of an affair with a younger staff member on the ITV morning show boil to the surface. The 62-year-old is now said to have secretly filmed a new special for Channel 5 called Castaway, which will focus on Schofield surviving by himself after being marooned in on an island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days.

According to The Sun, the veteran television star has already filmed the show, with footage showing a dishevelled Schofield on the island. Channel 5 shared a clip from the show on social media without divulging the celebrity's identity, stating that the star has been given “one chance to finally tell his story”, but it has now been revealed to be Schofield.

The newspaper spoke to an insider who said: "Over the past few months Phil has had quite a few offers for various things - but has steadfastly turned them all down.

"This sort of challenge has always appealed to him though and after consulting with friends and family, he decided to go for it. It's all been top secret, and has been an incredibly quick turnaround in order to keep the news quiet.

"After 42 years on telly, Phillip has learnt from some great crews and teams on how to film and tell a story. With 10 days to himself, no camera crews or production around, he shot some unbelievably raw footage - some of it makes for tough, emotional viewing. But he wanted a chance to share his story, unedited and honest, and let viewers see another side to him.”

Schofield admitted to having an affair with a younger male This Morning staff member last summer, around one week after resigning from his role on the show. While he admitted that he had first met the young man when he was just 15-years-old and helped him get his start in the TV industry, he said that a romantic relationship did not develop until he was 20 years old, adding that the affair was “consensual” and “unwise but not illegal”.

Schofield has not been seen on television following the scandal, with the Channel 5 show now set to be his first time on screen in 16 months. However, he is allegedly not eying a full return just yet.

The insider told The Sun: "Whilst this is a massive coup for Channel 5, and huge for Phillip, he's in no rush to come back to TV full-time yet; he remains very bruised, and is just taking some time now to weigh things up before he makes any major decisions."

The episodes, which will see Schofield completely alone on the island wearing an isolated sound pack and body camera, are set to air on Channel 5 on Monday evening (September 30). Schofield’s Cast Away appearance is set to be aired as a three-part series.