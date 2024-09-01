This Morning presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard (end) with show competition winners. Photo by ITV. | ITV

One of the stars of ITV’s This Morning has threatened to quit the show, if one thing happens.

After months of speculation, it was finally confirmed in February that TV icons Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley would be the new full-time hosts of the flagship show, after previous long-serving hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby left. Both have been familiar faces on our TV screens for over two decades. Shephard, aged 49, moved over from ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain, while Deeley, 47, had a little further to come. She has hosted So You Think You Can Dance? in the United States for the past 18 years.

The pair began their hosting duties in March and, after taking the usual summer break given to full-time This Morning presenters, they will be returning to their posts from tomorrow (Monday September 2).

In a new interview with The Times ahead of returning to the show, Deeley spoke candidly about what it’s been like to front the popular show for the last few months, including the scrutiny she’s been under. When asked about the shows ratings, which are reported to have been falling since she and Shephard began presenting, she told the publication: “I haven’t really thought about it’ when asked about the ratings.

Back in June, Deeley found herself in hot water with some viewers because of an interview she had with with singer Chaka Khan, where she made an “offensive” joke that she was ‘having a seizure’ while dancing. Her comment led to criticism from viewers and charity the Epilepsy Society, and she apologised.

Speaking of the incident Deeley apologised again and said: “I was obviously mocking myself and my dancing. However, if people did take it the wrong way I’m incredibly sorry.”

When asked about the scrutiny that she’s experienced since she took on the job, and whether or not it has shocked her, she replied: “Yes! Everyone keeps checking in with me, “Are you OK? Are you handling this all right?”’

She then continued: “I don’t care. I do not care. If it gets too much for me I’m going to quit. I don’t need to do it. I could stop and be a mum for most of the year and then go and do the shows in America. There is no ulterior motive for me doing this.’

The TV star added that in her view, the intense attention she’s been receiving is “a very British thing”.