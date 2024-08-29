Robbie Williams and Brian McFadden both feature in BBC Music documentary Boybands Forever. Image by BBC & Mindhouse Productions. | Image by BBC & Mindhouse Productions.

In the 90s and 00s, boybands ruled the charts and bands such as Take That, East 17, Westlife, Blue, Five, and 911 had millions of fans worldwide.

The effect of boyband fever is to be examined in a new series, called Boybands Forever, created by BBC Pop Music TV and produced by Louis Theroux. The three hour-long episodes, which will be broadcast in the autumn, will dive into pop culture in the 90s and 00s, and tell the tales behind the success of some of the UK and Ireland’s most celebrated popstars who were idolised by millions of pop fans around the world.

Each episode will follow the life changing reality of new-found fame at a young age, from their early beginnings to hitting the top of the charts, whilst revealing some of the pivotal behind-the-scenes moments that shaped their careers and reflecting on those times decades later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series will feature searingly honest interviews with the artists themselves, who share their experiences of the boyband phenomenon, including Robbie Williams (Take That), Brian McFadden (Westlife), as well as members of East 17, Blue, Five, 911 and Damage.

Across the episodes, the series will hear from the music label bosses and band managers that managed their ascent to fame, including Simon Cowell (RCA Records) Nigel Martin-Smith (Take That), Louis Walsh (Westlife), Daniel Glatman (Blue), Chris Herbert (Five) and Steve Gilmour (911), as well as those close to the band members, music industry insiders, presenters, and journalists who followed their stories in an age before social media.

Together with their testimony, rich archive from the time and the music that was so adored by millions of fans both in the UK and around the globe, it promises a nostalgic journey and a thoughtful look at the cultural landscape it emerged from.

Louis Theroux, Executive Producer, says: "I couldn’t be more thrilled about this series. An epic story featuring a cast of stars and star-makers, spanning three decades, it involves some of the icons of modern British pop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We see them through them through their highs and lows, hearing from the key players, as we chart the golden years of boybands. How they came together, the experience of sudden fame, the opportunity and temptations that came their way, conflicts within the groups, between the groups, and between the boys and their managers.

“It’s a gripping fable about getting everything you dreamed of, and it not being what you imagined, centred on a generation of young men, and their managers, who were wildly successful and also immensely vulnerable, having the times of their lives and also in some cases cracking up.

“Those boys we all watched singing and dancing in tight formation - Take That, East 17, Westlife, Blue, Five, Damage, 911 and so many others - are now middle aged men who have the time and the maturity to look back reflect on what they went through. It’s taken us more than a year to make the series. Now I’m just excited for people to see it."

Jonathan Rothery, Head of BBC Popular Music TV says: “It feels like yesterday but the Brit Boyband era began 35 years ago, and what a fascinating moment in time and pop culture it was. The series will take us on a trip down memory lane but will also enlighten us, that behind the singing, dancing, double denim and bright smiles were a heck of a lot of blood, sweat and tears.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series will be produced by the award-winning Mindhouse Productions (Louis Theroux Interviews, Lockerbie, Gods of Tennis) and come from the BAFTA winning producers Louis Theroux and Nancy Strang. No official air date has been given yet, but we’ll update this page when we know more.