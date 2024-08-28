Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rapper Lil Baby was arrested in Las Vegas in the early hours of Monday morning accused of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The Atlanta native was taken into custody by officer on the Las Vegas strip. Th Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not provide immediate details however the lawyers of Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, say they are “actively investigating” the arrest.

Attorneys Drew Findling and David Chesnoff said that they were questioning why the 29-year-old rapper was arrested despite holding a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon in the state of Georgia.

Jones has not been formally charged with the felony crime of carrying a concealed weapon without a valid permit. He has been released from custody after posting bail but is due again in court in Las Vegas on October 1.

Lil Baby is known for his single including ‘My Dawg’ and ‘Drip Too Hard’, the later of which feature fellow rapper Gunna. He was named the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist at the 2021 BET Awards, as well as being named as Artist Of The Year at the 2020 Apple Music Awards.