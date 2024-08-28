Star Trek and Transformers writer Roberto Orci accused of beating and sexually assaulting his wife in law suit | Getty Images

After Roberto Orci sued his estranged wife actress Adele Heather Taylor of abuse, she filed a countersuit and alleges that he pinned her to the ground and threatened to rape her.

Adele Heather Taylor, who has starred in Hail Caesar! The Blacklist and CBS’s series reboot of detective series Hawaii Five-0, is a British born actress from Leicestershire. The couple were originally going to get married in the UK, but tied the knot in Las Vegas because of the coronavirus lockdown.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “In a countersuit filed Monday, Taylor claims she has been the “target of [Orci’s] violent conduct” on multiple occasions dating back to March 2018. She accuses Orci of “abusive behavior” that included sexual assault, beating her until she was bruised and belittling her with insults.”

“In one instance in May 2022, Taylor alleges that Orci chased her around their Los Angeles home before pinning her on the ground and threatening to rape her. The following month, he allegedly assaulted her a second time, while telling her, “You enjoy being raped.”

Variety reported that “Taylor’s countersuit came in response to Orci’s suit. In it, she states that she and Orci agreed to put most of their assets into a family trust, which would be split 50-50. She alleges that Orci has since reneged on the agreement and refused to provide financial support.”

Roberto Orci was born in Mexico City and as well as his work on Star Trek and Transformers, he is also best known as a producer and writer on Fringe in 2008 and Revenger of the Fallen in 2009. Before marrying Adele Heather Taylor in 2020, he was married to actress Melissa Blake who starred in the movie Sleepy Hollow in 2013.