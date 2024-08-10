Russell Brand ‘axed’ from Despicable Me franchise amid rape and abuse allegations

Comedian and actor Russell Brand was the voice of scientist Dr Nefario, but he has now been replaced by Romesh Ranganathan.

Russell Brand starred as Dr Nefario in three Despicable Me films, he appeared in the first one in 2010, followed by 2013 and then starred in Minions: The Rise of Gru back in 2022. A movie insider told a national newspaper it’s a shock Russell is no longer involved in the Despicable Me films because he’s been a fixture since the first film.

“Plus, there was little fanfare when Romesh took on the role, neither from Universal nor the comedian himself. It feels like film bosses just wanted to make a quick change without anybody really noticing.”

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has strongly denied sex offence allegations following an investigation by The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches. In January 2024, he gave his first interview since the accusations came to light and spoke to US broadcaster Tucker Carlson when he rejected them in the “strongest possible terms” and said that the allegations were “hurtful and painful.”

Getty Images

Russell Band has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman on the set of the 2011 film Arthur. The Metropolitan Police has questioned him in relation to multiple  alleged incidents. 

Since the allegations, Russell Brand has reportedly made hundreds of thousands of pounds since moving to online platform Rumble.

The latest movie in the Despicable Me franchise, Despicable Me 4, was released on 12  July. It features US comedians Steve Carrell and Will Ferrell and has grossed £21 million in the UK and £590 million worldwide. 

Despicable Me 4, which has grossed £590 million worldwide and more than £31 million in the UK, features an ensemble cast with US comedians Steve Carell, 61, and Will Ferrell, 57. Romesh Ranganathan voiced the character of Nick, a rat, in Chicken run: Dawn of the Nugget, so his role in Despicable Me 3 is his second animated film. 

