K-pop idol Taeil quits boyband NCT for an alleged sex crime. Johnny, Haechan, Mark, Jaehyun, Taeyong, Yuta, Taeil, and Doyoung of NCT 127 attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain | Getty Images for MTV

Taeil’s agency SM Entertainment has released a statement relating to the alleged crime.

In the statement, SM Entertainment said: "We recently found out that Taeil had been mired in a sex crime case.” The agency went on to say that "We have decided, taking the gravity of the case, that he cannot continue his team activities. He has decided to leave the [NCT] team after talks with the company."

The agency SM Entertainment also said that Taeil is currently undergoing police investigation. In October 2023, it was reported that Taeli would not be joining his band on their upcoming tour as he continued to recover from a motorcycle accident. SM Entertainment said at the time that “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to fans who are concerned about Taeil’s health, and we will do our best to ensure that Taeil can greet fans again in good health.”

Taeil was involved in the motorcycle accident after ‘finishing his schedule,’ and was ‘on his way home,’ he suffered a fractured thigh as a result of it.

Fans have been quick to react to the news of Taeil leaving the band on social media. One fan said: “If you think Taeli is innocent or ‘innocent until proven guilty,’ you’re dumb as hell. His best friend since childhood unfollowed him and SM kicked him out before rumours even started. If you can’t see how he is extremely guilty you need to get help, seriously,” whilst another said: “I don’t even have the words to describe how sick the taeli situation makes me feel. It’s mortifying, my heart just breaks for his victims and for his fans.”

NME reported that “Taeil made his debut as a member of NCT in 2016 as part of permanent sub-group NCT 127. The boy band's last release was the July 2024 single ‘Walk,’ from the group’s sixth studio album of the same title.

“The singer is also the fourth member of NCT to leave the group over the past couple years. In 2023, singers Sungchan and Shotaro left the boyband in order to join the new group RIZE. Meanwhile, Lucas Wong officially left the group in May 2023 following a lengthy hiatus.”