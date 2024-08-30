Iconic Channel 5 reality show set to be re-booted after almost two decades off air

Channel 5 logo. Photo by Channel 5. | Channel 5

Channel 5 is set to be on the brink of re-booting a popular reality show which was last on our screens almost 20 years ago.

The re-boot of Faking It is in the "advanced" stages of development, according to industry insiders at Broadcast. Channel 5 is said to be “on the brink” of bringing back the show, along with production company Banijay.

Faking It originally aired on Channel 4 between 2000 and 2006. The show, which can still be streamed on Channel 4's online platform, was highly acclaimed during its original run. It even won two prestigious BAFTA awards for its innovative approach to reality television.

The premise of the hugely popular reality show, which was originally broadcast on Channel 4, saw ordinary members of the public paired up with seasoned professionals to learn a new skill or craft over the course of a month. The aim would be for them to compete in a contest for which ever skill or activity they have learned, and a panel would then choose which contestant was 'faker'.

One episode, for example, saw a classically trained cellist Sian Evans stand behind the decks and spin discs in her new role as a club DJ - despite the fact she actually hated dance music.

The news comes amid Channel 5's major rebrand, which includes a new name and streaming model. To add to the overhaul, the channel, which will now go simply by 5, has promised viewers the return of two beloved shows, All Creatures Great and Small and Dalgliesh.

The UK TV channel and its streamer counterpart, My5 will be combined into one streamlined model. Channel 5, meanwhile, will continue to operate as a traditional ad-supported channel but will feature more shows from the likes of MTV, CBS and Comedy Central, all owned by Paramount, who has taken over the the network.

No other details are known about the potential re-boot of Faking It yet, such as when it may air, or even when it may be recorded. We’ll bring you more details as soon as we have them, so keep checking back on this page.

