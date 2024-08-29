Mohamed El-Abboud, dancing around in a video outside a three-bedroom house after he and accomplice Kusai Al-Jundi, murdered the property owner, 71-year-old businesswoman Louise Kam. Photo issued by the Metropolitan Police/PA. | Metropolitan Police/PA.

Two TikTokers who murdered a mum in a £4.6million fraud plot and then put her body in a wheelie bin - before posting videos online of them dancing - are to be examined in a new Channel 5 true crime documentary.

Delivery driver Mohamed El-Abboud, aged 28, and kebab shop chef Kusai Al-Jundi, age 25, killed 71-year-old Louise Kam in July 2021. Her body was found in early August in a rubbish bin.

The pair were convicted of her murder in January 2023. Both were sentenced to life in prison a month later, with a minimum term of 35 years. The killers had inititally planned to defraud Kam, who was a mum, out of £4.6million, but the plan ended with her murder. The case will be examined in a new Channel 5 true crime documentary called ‘The Body in the Bin’.

Al-Jundi, who worked as a chef at a restaurant in Willesden, north-west London, is said to have created the plan. He had spent months befriending Kam, who was from Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, in an attempt to persuade her to give him control of two properties she owned in Willesden and East Barnet. El-Abboud, who worked as a delivery driver at the same restaurant, moved into one of Kam’s houses in East Barnet.

Al-Jundi decided to murder Kam at the rental home to get hold of her assets, and promised El-Abboud a share "as a reward for killing her”, Judge Lucraft said during the pair’s sentencing, as reported by the BBC.

Following Kam’s murder, the pair posted videos on TikTok. In one video, which was recorded and uploaded the day after the murder, El-Abboud was seen dancing on the driveway of the home. In another video, El-Abboud was seen boastfully showing people around Kam’s three-bedroom detached house and treating it as his own.

Louise Kam. Photo by Metropolitan Police/PA. | Metropolitan Police/PA.

Mohamed El-Abboud. Photo issued by the Metropolitan Police/PA. | Metropolitan Police/PA

Kusai Al-Jundi. Photo issued by the Metropolitan Police/PA. | Metropolitan Police/PA

Speaking after the two fraudsters were found guilty of Kam’s murder following an Old Bailey trial, Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie described the TikTok video as “repulsive”.

The senior Metropolitan Police officer told PA news agency: “That just shows that these are both repulsive men who have no moral compass and have no regard for people.

“He sold Louise’s car to unsuspecting buyers, used the proceeds to buy new clothes, and then shot a repulsive short TikTok video where he is gyrating and dancing like nothing had happened, knowing that the day before he had murdered Louise and then tried to dispose of her body. None of them are showing any remorse throughout this trial.”

Al-Jundi, with El-Abboud’s help, had arranged for the wheelie bin containing Kam’s body to be taken to his Harrow family home. Howie suggested that the intention was for the bin to be collected and taken to landfil so that Kam’s body would never be found, but police did find her body.

‘The Body in the Bin’ will air tonight (Thursday August 29) at 9pm.