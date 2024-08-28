CarFest 2024: Three-year-old boy died after medical episode in Hampshire as police treat death 'unexpected'
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, rushed to CarFest at Lavestoke Parm Farm, shortly after 11pm on Saturday, August 24. The police said the boy was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.
A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11pm on Saturday, August 24, officers were made aware of a medical episode involving a three-year-old boy at CarFest, Overton.
"The child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away a short time later. The death is being treated as unexpected and a file is being prepared for the coroner."
Speaking to Basingstoke Gazette, CarFest confirmed that there was a medical incident on the festival site on Saturday. It added: "The incident was attended to by the onsite medical and security teams supported by the NHS. The patient was taken offsite to the hospital."
CarFest is a popular annual charity event in the UK, created by radio DJ and television presenter Chris Evans. The event, which began in 2012, is a family-friendly festival that combines music, cars, and entertainment to raise funds for various children's charities in the UK.