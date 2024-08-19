Free flowers for a year among prizes at this year's CarFest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A blooming good time guaranteed for attendees with floral workshops for all the family.

Chris Evans’ CarFest is returning to Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire on August Bank Holiday with Olly Murs, Beverley Knight and UB40 among the lineup taking to the main stage.

And of course, a full lineup of classic, modern and quirky motors where fans can see automotive excellence on display.

But priding itself on being a festival for all, one of this years’ sponsors is offering something a little different - flower arranging.

Prestige Flowers' iconic Classic Mini and brand-new Electric VW Buzz will be on display

Alex Biggart of Prestige Flowers said: “We are so excited to be sponsoring this year’s CarFest and help raise money for some amazing charities. We’re taking our iconic Classic Mini covered in flowers as well as our brand-new Prestige Flowers Electric VW Buzz, which will be on display all weekend.

“We’ll also be holding workshops across two chalets. One will be for children to create their own stunning floral arrangements, it will be a great opportunity for little ones to take a break and be creative.

“The other chalet will share the story of our dedication to sustainability, how we help the environment now and how we will continue this in the future.

“We’ll also have exclusive competitions including a ‘spin the wheel,’ and a selfie board too so families can get photos to remember the weekend.”

The prizes include free bouquets, vouchers and flowers for a whole year.

Prestige Flowers is proud to be one of the most sustainable florists in the UK, sourcing fresh flowers from environmentally conscious suppliers and growing millions of stems in the UK to support British Growers.

It’s delivered more than 10 million bouquets across the world.

At CarFest, the floral festivities will be in the ‘Designer Village’ within ‘StarFest.’

Alex said: “While the festival mainly celebrates the best of the motor industry, we’re grateful to have this platform to share a bit of natural beauty with attendees young and old. And show how proud we are of our sustainability initiatives.”

For more information, visit www.carfest.org and www.prestigeflowers.com.