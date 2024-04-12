Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family-friendly festival CarFest, created by radio presenter and former “Top Gear” host Chris Evans, has announced a second wave of artists for this year’s event, complementing an already eclectic mix of acts performing over Bank Holiday Weekend 2024.

With the festival having already announced their first wave of acts, including Olly Murs (who also is headlining Flackstock this year), Eurovision favourite Sam Ryder and reggae legends UB40 comes a deluge of acts from those halcyon “Cool Britannia” days of old.

As revealed earlier this morning, Richard Ashcroft, Johnny Marr and the Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears will be performing at this year’s event, while a throwback to the past sees Kula Shaker performing on a festival stage once again - we weren’t joking about the “Cool Britannia” vibe.

They are also joined by legendary Ibiza DJ Judge Jules, “Homeland” actor Damian Lewis, Johnny Hates Jazz and CarFest’s favourite Dr Rangan Chatterjee will also be hitting the stage with his very own band

Having launched in 2012, CarFest combines music, motoring and entertainment to raise money for children's charities including Children In Need. It's known for its unique blend of a car show and a music festival, featuring live music performances from well-known artists, a wide array of classic cars, and thrilling car stunts.

CarFest 2024 musical lineup (as of April 12 2024)

Johnny Marr, former guitarist of the British band The Smiths

Olly Murs

Richard Ashcroft

Johnny Marr

Beverly Knight

Sam Ryder

Scouting For Girls

Kula Shaker

UB40 + Ali Campbell

Deacon Blue

The Feeling

Damian Lewis

Johnny Hates Jazz

DJ Judge Jules

When is CarFest 2024?

Carfest 2024 takes place at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire from August 23 2024 to August 25 2024.

How can I get tickets to attend CarFest 2024?