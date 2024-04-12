Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds and Reading Festivals 2024 are a little under 150 days away and the organisers have revealed overnight the latest wave of acts added to this year’s event.

Among some of the notable acts joining the bill is Teddy Swims, who first gained attention with his unique covers of popular songs on YouTube, which showcased his blend of R&B, pop, soul, and country influences. Teddy's music career gained momentum with his debut EP "Unlearning" in 2021, followed by other projects including "Tough Love" in 2022 and his album "I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)" in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British girl group FLO emerged in the music scene with their debut single "Cardboard Box" in 2022, which quickly caught the public's attention. The group's music blends elements of R&B and pop, reminiscent of early 2000s girl bands. FLO has been recognized for their harmonies and dynamic performances, and they have been commended for bringing a refreshing energy to the contemporary UK music scene

They join the likes of this year’s headliners Lana Del Rey, Fred Again…, Blink-182, 21 Savage, Liam Gallagher and Catfish and The Bottlemen, with another announcement likely to take place closer to the festival’s start dates.

Leeds and Reading Festival 2024 - current lineup (as of April 12 2024)

Blink 182 are among the headline acts performing at this year’s Leeds and Reading Festivals (Credit: Getty)

Blink-182

Fred Again…

Lana Del Rey

Liam Gallagher

Catfish And The Bottlemen

Gerry Cinnamon

21 Savage

Two Door Cinema Club

Spiritbox

Neck Deep

The K's

Kneecap

Seb Lowe

21 Savage

Raye

Fontaines D.C.

Bleachers

The Last Dinner Party

Dead Poet Society

Courting

Zino Vinci

The Prodigy

Sonny Fodera

Barry Can't Swim

Bou

Denzel Curry

Kenya Grace

Sota Killowen Simone

Leostaytrill

Digga D Goddard

4am Kru

A Little Sound

Oj Jackum

Efan

Pendulum

Renee Rapp

Bru-C

Crawlers

Corella

The Luka State

Skrillex

Nia Archives

Dom Dolla

Kenny Beats

Danny Howard

Jaguar Mette

Jorja Smith

The Wombats

Beabaddobee

Ashnikko

David Kushner

Confidence Man

Teddy Swims

Flo

Gflip

Chinchilla

Kid Brunswick

Frozemode

Neck Deep

The Amity Affliction

Loveless

Mannequin Pussy

Bad Nerves

Lana Del Rey headlines her second festival in 2024, with the singer appearing at Coachella 2024 this weekend

Lambrini Girls

Spiritual

Cramp

The Dozes

Big Special

Chevron

After Hours

Nathan Dawe

Skrapz

Overmono

The Beaches

Wunderhorse

Jessie Murph

Zach Templar

Bears In Trees

New West

Swim School

Viagra Boys

Loathe Kid

Kapichi

Dream Wife

Militarie Gun

Deljuvhs

Yours Truly

The Scratch

Thus Love

Dead Pony

Thxsomch

Ultimate Power

Jesse

James Marriott

Destroy Boys

Good Neighbours

Felix Ames

The Japanese House

Hak Baker

Rachel Chinouriri

Matt Maltese

Only The Poets

Arthur Hill

Mackenzy Mackay

Kingfisha

Paris Paloma

Bradley Simpson

Talk Show

When are Leeds and Reading Festival 2024 taking place?

Leeds and Reading Festival 2024 takes place from August 23 2024 to August 25 2024, with the Leeds-based festival being held once again at Bramham Park, Leeds LS23 6ND while Reading takes place at Richfield Avenue, Reading RG1 8EQ.

Where can I get tickets to this year’s Leeds and Reading Festival?