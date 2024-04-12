Leeds and Reading Festival 2024 | Teddy Swims, FLO and more added in second lineup announcement
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds and Reading Festivals 2024 are a little under 150 days away and the organisers have revealed overnight the latest wave of acts added to this year’s event.
Among some of the notable acts joining the bill is Teddy Swims, who first gained attention with his unique covers of popular songs on YouTube, which showcased his blend of R&B, pop, soul, and country influences. Teddy's music career gained momentum with his debut EP "Unlearning" in 2021, followed by other projects including "Tough Love" in 2022 and his album "I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)" in 2023.
British girl group FLO emerged in the music scene with their debut single "Cardboard Box" in 2022, which quickly caught the public's attention. The group's music blends elements of R&B and pop, reminiscent of early 2000s girl bands. FLO has been recognized for their harmonies and dynamic performances, and they have been commended for bringing a refreshing energy to the contemporary UK music scene
They join the likes of this year’s headliners Lana Del Rey, Fred Again…, Blink-182, 21 Savage, Liam Gallagher and Catfish and The Bottlemen, with another announcement likely to take place closer to the festival’s start dates.
Leeds and Reading Festival 2024 - current lineup (as of April 12 2024)
- Blink-182
- Fred Again…
- Lana Del Rey
- Liam Gallagher
- Catfish And The Bottlemen
- Gerry Cinnamon
- 21 Savage
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Spiritbox
- Neck Deep
- The K's
- Kneecap
- Seb Lowe
- 21 Savage
- Raye
- Fontaines D.C.
- Bleachers
- The Last Dinner Party
- Dead Poet Society
- Courting
- Zino Vinci
- The Prodigy
- Sonny Fodera
- Barry Can't Swim
- Bou
- Denzel Curry
- Kenya Grace
- Sota Killowen Simone
- Leostaytrill
- Digga D Goddard
- 4am Kru
- A Little Sound
- Oj Jackum
- Efan
- Pendulum
- Renee Rapp
- Bru-C
- Crawlers
- Corella
- The Luka State
- Skrillex
- Nia Archives
- Dom Dolla
- Kenny Beats
- Danny Howard
- Jaguar Mette
- Jorja Smith
- The Wombats
- Beabaddobee
- Ashnikko
- David Kushner
- Confidence Man
- Teddy Swims
- Flo
- Gflip
- Chinchilla
- Kid Brunswick
- Frozemode
- Neck Deep
- The Amity Affliction
- Loveless
- Mannequin Pussy
- Bad Nerves
- Lambrini Girls
- Spiritual
- Cramp
- The Dozes
- Big Special
- Chevron
- After Hours
- Nathan Dawe
- Skrapz
- Overmono
- The Beaches
- Wunderhorse
- Jessie Murph
- Zach Templar
- Bears In Trees
- New West
- Swim School
- Viagra Boys
- Loathe Kid
- Kapichi
- Dream Wife
- Militarie Gun
- Deljuvhs
- Yours Truly
- The Scratch
- Thus Love
- Dead Pony
- Thxsomch
- Ultimate Power
- Jesse
- James Marriott
- Destroy Boys
- Good Neighbours
- Felix Ames
- The Japanese House
- Hak Baker
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Matt Maltese
- Only The Poets
- Arthur Hill
- Mackenzy Mackay
- Kingfisha
- Paris Paloma
- Bradley Simpson
- Talk Show
When are Leeds and Reading Festival 2024 taking place?
Leeds and Reading Festival 2024 takes place from August 23 2024 to August 25 2024, with the Leeds-based festival being held once again at Bramham Park, Leeds LS23 6ND while Reading takes place at Richfield Avenue, Reading RG1 8EQ.
Where can I get tickets to this year’s Leeds and Reading Festival?
Tickets for this year’s Leeds and Reading Festivals, including payment plans for those who wish to buy a three-day weekend camping ticket, are currently on sale now through the official Leeds and Reading 2024 website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.