Known for their appearances at other music festivals and continuing to become a leading name in dance music promotion, Hospitality has once again decided to go on its own with the announcement of this year’s Hospitality In The Woods acts.

An event for those dance music fans with an interest in the thumping, bass-throbbing beats found in the drum ‘n’ bass genre, this year’s festival brings Australian group Pendulum back to the United Kingdom, headling this year’s festival with a DJ set and a throwback to their “Hold Your Colour” era before continuing on the festival circuit, including a date at this year’s Leeds and Reading Festival.

With five bespoke stages hosted by Hospitality, Hospitality Friends & Family and Rampage, the festival is also set to boast an insane link up by two of Bristol’s finest, RUN & Rumble In The Jungle, and a very special 20 Years of Shogun Audio celebration, alongside many more artists in the widespread dance music spectrum - with organisers promising a bit of “liquid to neurofunk, old school classics to new school flavours and everything in between.”

"We can’t wait to reunite with the entire drum & bass family,” the Hospital Family have said regarding the festival, “connecting brands and fans to celebrate the music we all love."

Who is playing as part of Hospitality In The Woods 2024?

Hospitality are once again taking to the woods for their 2024 edition of Hospitality In The Woods (Credit: Khali Ackford)

The following acts are confirmed for Hospitality In The Woods 2024, with their designated stages correct as of writing.

Hospitality (hosted by Duskee, Ayah Marar Felon and Limmz)

Kings Of The High Rollers & Inja

High Contrast

Flava D B2B Lens + P Money

Unglued featuring Solah and Esther Durin

Fred V

Anais B2B SMG

Doktor

Stay-C

Rampage (hosted by Mota and Texas)

Pendulum (DJ set)

Flux Pavilion

Fox Stevenson (DJ set)

Murdock

Mandidextrous B2B [IVY]

Andromedik

Enta B2B T-Lex

Kanobie B2B TJ

Gifta

Special Guests: SASASAS vs. Basslayerz

Hospitality Friends and Family (hosted by Ruthless, Stamina, Ryme Tyme and PVC)

LTJ Bukem

BCEE

NU:TONE

Degs

Solah

EMZ (live)

Hoax

Bop

Sounds of Ukraine featuring Tonika B2B Dub Head B2B J.Zef B2B Thelena B2B Vitaminka

Special Guests: Ed Rush and Optical (Wormhole set)

20 Years of Shogun Audio (hosted by SP:MC, Linguistics, Lowqui and Visionobi)

Pola & Bryson

Technimatic

Monrroe and Duskee

LSB

Emily Makis and Deadline

GLXY

Sustance B2B Operate featuring Javeon

Ama

Kira

Special Guests: Spectrasoul

Run X Rumble In The Jungle (hosted by Gq, SP:MC, Carasel and Navigator)

Break

Skeptical

Dillinja B2B Randall

Gardna

Run In The Jungle (T>I and D*minds)

Dazee B2B Soundgyal Saf

DJ Hybrid B2B Noisy Antics

Fretenic B2B Katalyst

Monroller

Special Guests: Mungo’s Hi-Fi featuring Charlie P

When is Hospitality In The Woods 2024?

Hospitality In The Woods takes place at Beckenham Place Park, Beckenham Hill Rd, Beckenham BR3 1SY on August 17 2024.

Where can I get tickets to attend Hospitality In The Woods 2024?

