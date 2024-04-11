Hospitality In The Woods 2024 | Pendulum set to headline London drum ‘n’ bass festival; how to attend?
Known for their appearances at other music festivals and continuing to become a leading name in dance music promotion, Hospitality has once again decided to go on its own with the announcement of this year’s Hospitality In The Woods acts.
An event for those dance music fans with an interest in the thumping, bass-throbbing beats found in the drum ‘n’ bass genre, this year’s festival brings Australian group Pendulum back to the United Kingdom, headling this year’s festival with a DJ set and a throwback to their “Hold Your Colour” era before continuing on the festival circuit, including a date at this year’s Leeds and Reading Festival.
With five bespoke stages hosted by Hospitality, Hospitality Friends & Family and Rampage, the festival is also set to boast an insane link up by two of Bristol’s finest, RUN & Rumble In The Jungle, and a very special 20 Years of Shogun Audio celebration, alongside many more artists in the widespread dance music spectrum - with organisers promising a bit of “liquid to neurofunk, old school classics to new school flavours and everything in between.”
"We can’t wait to reunite with the entire drum & bass family,” the Hospital Family have said regarding the festival, “connecting brands and fans to celebrate the music we all love."
Who is playing as part of Hospitality In The Woods 2024?
The following acts are confirmed for Hospitality In The Woods 2024, with their designated stages correct as of writing.
Hospitality (hosted by Duskee, Ayah Marar Felon and Limmz)
- Kings Of The High Rollers & Inja
- High Contrast
- Flava D B2B Lens + P Money
- Unglued featuring Solah and Esther Durin
- Fred V
- Anais B2B SMG
- Doktor
- Stay-C
Rampage (hosted by Mota and Texas)
- Pendulum (DJ set)
- Flux Pavilion
- Fox Stevenson (DJ set)
- Murdock
- Mandidextrous B2B [IVY]
- Andromedik
- Enta B2B T-Lex
- Kanobie B2B TJ
- Gifta
- Special Guests: SASASAS vs. Basslayerz
Hospitality Friends and Family (hosted by Ruthless, Stamina, Ryme Tyme and PVC)
- LTJ Bukem
- BCEE
- NU:TONE
- Degs
- Solah
- EMZ (live)
- Hoax
- Bop
- Sounds of Ukraine featuring Tonika B2B Dub Head B2B J.Zef B2B Thelena B2B Vitaminka
- Special Guests: Ed Rush and Optical (Wormhole set)
20 Years of Shogun Audio (hosted by SP:MC, Linguistics, Lowqui and Visionobi)
- Pola & Bryson
- Technimatic
- Monrroe and Duskee
- LSB
- Emily Makis and Deadline
- GLXY
- Sustance B2B Operate featuring Javeon
- Ama
- Kira
- Special Guests: Spectrasoul
Run X Rumble In The Jungle (hosted by Gq, SP:MC, Carasel and Navigator)
- Break
- Skeptical
- Dillinja B2B Randall
- Gardna
- Run In The Jungle (T>I and D*minds)
- Dazee B2B Soundgyal Saf
- DJ Hybrid B2B Noisy Antics
- Fretenic B2B Katalyst
- Monroller
- Special Guests: Mungo’s Hi-Fi featuring Charlie P
When is Hospitality In The Woods 2024?
Hospitality In The Woods takes place at Beckenham Place Park, Beckenham Hill Rd, Beckenham BR3 1SY on August 17 2024.
Where can I get tickets to attend Hospitality In The Woods 2024?
Tickets have been selling fast since their second release, however, for those interested in attending Hospitality In The Woods 2024, tickets and packages are available now through the festival’s official website and powered by Skiddle.
