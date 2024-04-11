Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Black Deer Festival, the UK’s premiere festival dedicated to americana and alt.country, have announced the headliner for Sunday evening this year: Rufus Wainwright.

Wainwright is the second artist on the bill this year to be performing at the event in a UK exclusive capacity, and he joins fellow headliners this year Sheryl Crow and blue rock legend Joey Bonamassa - who counts B.B King as one of the many collaborators he was worked with.

Known for his distinctive voice and diverse musical repertoire, Rufus Wainwright blends pop with opera, and baroque elements, creating richly layered compositions. His notable works include "Hallelujah," a cover that has gained immense popularity, and albums like "Want One" and "Poses," showcasing his ability to navigate complex emotional landscapes with his music.

Wainwright’s appearance comes after his last performance in the UK last month, where he performed alongside his father Loudon Wainwright III and Chaim Tannebaum at Nell's Jazz and Blues, London, England.

Who has been confirmed for the Black Deer Festival 2024 so far?

Alongside Rufus Wainwright, Sheryl Crow and Joey Bonamassa (also playing a UK exclusive show) some of the acts performing at this year’s festival include:

Rufus Wainwright

Joey Bonamassa

Sheryl Crow

Seasick Steve

Hermanos Gutiérrez

The Shires

Courtney Barnett

Ward Thomas

The Staves

Villagers

Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal

Bc Camplight

Dylan Gossett

Jade Bird Jalen Ngonda

Damian Lewis

Bess Atwell

Turin Brakes

Jj Grey & Mofro

Nick Waterhouse

Dale Watson & His Lonestars

Eli Paperboy Reed

The Delines

Brennen Leigh & Joshua Hedley

Ferris & Sylvester

Lizzie No

Kezia Gill

When Rivers Meet

Dylan Leblanc

Twinnie

Zandi Holup

Sheryl Crow joins Rufus Wainwright as one of this year's headliners at the Black Deer Festival (Credit: Getty)

Nat Myers

Michele Stodart

Jarrod Dickenson

Alyssa Bonagura

CVC

Prima Queen

Áine Deane Divorce

Holly Macve

Muireann Bradley

Brogeal

Árný Margrét

Luke Flear

Henry Webb-Jenkins

Clara Mann

Samuel Nicholson

Jon Mcleod

When is the Black Deer Festival 2024?

The Black Deer Festival 2024 is set to take place at Eridge Park, Eridge Green, Tunbridge Wells TN3 9JT from June 14 2024 to June 16 2024.

Where can I get tickets to attend the Black Deer Festival 2024?

Tickets to this year’s festival, including weekend, day and camping passes along with a host of other packages, are currently on sale now through Ticketmaster and See Tickets, with more details on pricing available through the Black Deer Festival website.

What is the Black Deer Festival?