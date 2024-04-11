Black Deer Festival 2024 | Rufus Wainwright to headline Sunday at this year’s festival; who else joins him?
Black Deer Festival, the UK’s premiere festival dedicated to americana and alt.country, have announced the headliner for Sunday evening this year: Rufus Wainwright.
Wainwright is the second artist on the bill this year to be performing at the event in a UK exclusive capacity, and he joins fellow headliners this year Sheryl Crow and blue rock legend Joey Bonamassa - who counts B.B King as one of the many collaborators he was worked with.
Known for his distinctive voice and diverse musical repertoire, Rufus Wainwright blends pop with opera, and baroque elements, creating richly layered compositions. His notable works include "Hallelujah," a cover that has gained immense popularity, and albums like "Want One" and "Poses," showcasing his ability to navigate complex emotional landscapes with his music.
Wainwright’s appearance comes after his last performance in the UK last month, where he performed alongside his father Loudon Wainwright III and Chaim Tannebaum at Nell's Jazz and Blues, London, England.
Who has been confirmed for the Black Deer Festival 2024 so far?
Alongside Rufus Wainwright, Sheryl Crow and Joey Bonamassa (also playing a UK exclusive show) some of the acts performing at this year’s festival include:
- Rufus Wainwright
- Joey Bonamassa
- Sheryl Crow
- Seasick Steve
- Hermanos Gutiérrez
- The Shires
- Courtney Barnett
- Ward Thomas
- The Staves
- Villagers
- Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal
- Bc Camplight
- Dylan Gossett
- Jade Bird Jalen Ngonda
- Damian Lewis
- Bess Atwell
- Turin Brakes
- Jj Grey & Mofro
- Nick Waterhouse
- Dale Watson & His Lonestars
- Eli Paperboy Reed
- The Delines
- Brennen Leigh & Joshua Hedley
- Ferris & Sylvester
- Lizzie No
- Kezia Gill
- When Rivers Meet
- Dylan Leblanc
- Twinnie
- Zandi Holup
- Nat Myers
- Michele Stodart
- Jarrod Dickenson
- Alyssa Bonagura
- CVC
- Prima Queen
- Áine Deane Divorce
- Holly Macve
- Muireann Bradley
- Brogeal
- Árný Margrét
- Luke Flear
- Henry Webb-Jenkins
- Clara Mann
- Samuel Nicholson
- Jon Mcleod
When is the Black Deer Festival 2024?
The Black Deer Festival 2024 is set to take place at Eridge Park, Eridge Green, Tunbridge Wells TN3 9JT from June 14 2024 to June 16 2024.
Where can I get tickets to attend the Black Deer Festival 2024?
Tickets to this year’s festival, including weekend, day and camping passes along with a host of other packages, are currently on sale now through Ticketmaster and See Tickets, with more details on pricing available through the Black Deer Festival website.
What is the Black Deer Festival?
The Black Deer Festival is a vibrant celebration of Americana and country music, taking place at Eridge Park in Kent. It's more than just a music festival; it's an experience that brings the spirit of Americana to life, featuring a diverse lineup across genres like folk, country, blues, and rock.
