Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UK album chart-topping act The Lathums have announced three intimate performances for July, ahead of what is set to be an incredibly prolific summer of performances.

The group, who last reached number one in the UK album charts with their 2023 work “From Nothing to a Little Bit More,” are set to perform in Sunderland, Stoke and Hull before their homecoming show at Wigan’s Rob in Park on July 19, with support from Jake Bugg and Brooke Combe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group are then set to hit the festival trail, having been announced so far for Liam Gallagher’s “Malta Weekender” in September this year and their slot at Portsmouth’s Victorious Festival a month before.

With more announcements from festivals scheduled to come, that dance card for The Lathums might start filling up a little more as the summer season approaches.

Where are The Lathums playing their intimate shows in the UK?

Lead singer The Lathums Alex Moore performs on the main stage during the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 08, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Lathums' three-part intimate tour of the United Kingdom is stopping off in the following locations ahead of the July 19 2024 show at Wigan’s Robin Park.

July 12 2024: Fire Station, High Street West, Sunderland, SR1 3HA

July 13 2024: Keele University, Keele, Newcastle ST5 5BG

July 18 2024: University Asylum, University of Hull, Cottingham Rd, Hull HU6 7RX

Where can I get tickets to see The Lathums tour in the UK?