The Lathums to perform three intimate shows before huge hometown gig and festivals; where are they playing?
UK album chart-topping act The Lathums have announced three intimate performances for July, ahead of what is set to be an incredibly prolific summer of performances.
The group, who last reached number one in the UK album charts with their 2023 work “From Nothing to a Little Bit More,” are set to perform in Sunderland, Stoke and Hull before their homecoming show at Wigan’s Rob in Park on July 19, with support from Jake Bugg and Brooke Combe.
The group are then set to hit the festival trail, having been announced so far for Liam Gallagher’s “Malta Weekender” in September this year and their slot at Portsmouth’s Victorious Festival a month before.
With more announcements from festivals scheduled to come, that dance card for The Lathums might start filling up a little more as the summer season approaches.
Where are The Lathums playing their intimate shows in the UK?
The Lathums' three-part intimate tour of the United Kingdom is stopping off in the following locations ahead of the July 19 2024 show at Wigan’s Robin Park.
- July 12 2024: Fire Station, High Street West, Sunderland, SR1 3HA
- July 13 2024: Keele University, Keele, Newcastle ST5 5BG
- July 18 2024: University Asylum, University of Hull, Cottingham Rd, Hull HU6 7RX
Where can I get tickets to see The Lathums tour in the UK?
Tickets to see The Lathums perform these new shows, alongside tickets for their Wigan homecoming show, are available through See Tickets. Ticket prices for the three shows start from £30.25 (which includes fees) and will be available from 10am on April 12 2024.
