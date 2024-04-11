Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hosted at the Outernet venue, "The Dark Matter-verse" promises an interactive journey through the illustrious career of the iconic rock group. This one-of-a-kind event will showcase highlights from Pearl Jam's journey, featuring a rich tapestry of visual and audio content that will transport fans through the band's history.

The venue will be transformed into a vibrant canvas, displaying curated photo galleries, classic album art, and electrifying live performance footage. Attendees will have the chance to delve into key moments of the band's legacy, interact with a Playlist Wall of videos showcasing classic live performances, and even recreate iconic album covers.

At the core of the experience lies a 360-degree spatial audio and visual showcase, featuring several new tracks from the "Dark Matter" album. These exclusive tracks will be accompanied by captivating visuals, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves fully in the world of Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard and company.

The event will also feature a pop-up shop offering exclusive merchandise. Attendees purchasing tickets will also receive a special gift to commemorate their experience, further enriching the unique celebration of Pearl Jam's latest album and their upcoming summer shows.

When does Pearl Jam’s “Dark Matter-verse” event take place?

The immersive Pearl Jam event is scheduled to take place at the Outernet, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH on April 19 2024.

How can I get tickets to attend Pearl Jam’s “Dark Matter-verse” immersive event?

Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder performing at the Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands during the 1996 festival (Credit: Gie Knaeps/Getty)

The Dark Matter-verse is free to enter and open to the public from 2pm until 7pm with the exclusive “Dark Matter” album experience running every 15 minutes in the Now Building at Outernet.

When are Pearl Jam touring in the United Kingdom?

Pearl Jam’s long-awaited return to the United Kingdom, in support of “Dark Matter,” is scheduled to take place on the following dates: