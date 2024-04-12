Wireless 2024 | Don Toliver & Destroy Lonely among the new acts confirmed for the festival - current lineup
and live on Freeview channel 276
Not moments after Leeds and Reading Festival announced their second wave of acts for this year’s festival hip-hop-centric festival Wireless followed suit to announce new additions to their lineup overnight.
Joining headliners Nicki Minaj, Future, 21 Savage and Doja Cat will be Don Toliver, known for his guest appearances on fellow Houston rapper Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” album, Destroy Lonely, Flo Milli, Valiant, Rich Amiri, Nemzzz, Homixide Gang and JoceWavy.
Destroy Lonely is best known as a member of the Atlanta-based collective Playboi Carti's Opium label, gaining recognition for his melodic and atmospheric take on trap music, especially highlighted in his album "No Stylist."
Flo Milli, on the other hand, rose to fame for her confident and playful rap style, making a significant impact with her viral hits like "Beef FloMix" and "In The Party," which showcased her sharp lyrical prowess and charismatic delivery.
Wireless 2024 - current lineup (as of April 12 2024)
New additions in bold
- Nicki Minaj
- Future
- 21 Savage
- J Hus
- Doja Cat
- Ice Spice
- Sean Paul
- Don Toliver
- Destroy Lonely
- Flo Milli
- Valiant
- Rich Amirir
- Nemzzz
- Homixide Gang
- JoceWavy
- Gunna
- Asake
- Rema
- Tyla
- Digga D
- Vanessa Bling
- Ragz Originale
- Gunna
- Sexyy Red
- Fridayy
- Skillebeng
- Byron Messia
- Shallipoppi
- Strandz
- Uncle Waffles
- Ruga
- Teezo Touchdown
When is the Wireless Festival 2024?
The 2024 Wireless Festival takes place from July 12 2024 to July 15 2024 at Finsbury Park in London.
Where can I get tickets to Wireless Festival 2024?
Tickets to this year’s Wireless Festival are available now through the festival’s website, with day tickets ranging from £94.60 (plus booking fees) to weekend tickets starting from £186.50 (plus booking fees)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.