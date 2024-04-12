Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Not moments after Leeds and Reading Festival announced their second wave of acts for this year’s festival hip-hop-centric festival Wireless followed suit to announce new additions to their lineup overnight.

Flo Milli, on the other hand, rose to fame for her confident and playful rap style, making a significant impact with her viral hits like "Beef FloMix" and "In The Party," which showcased her sharp lyrical prowess and charismatic delivery.

Wireless 2024 - current lineup (as of April 12 2024)

New additions in bold

Nicki Minaj

Future

21 Savage

J Hus

Doja Cat

Ice Spice

Sean Paul

Don Toliver

Destroy Lonely

Flo Milli

Valiant

Rich Amirir

Nemzzz

Homixide Gang

JoceWavy

Gunna

Asake

Rema

Tyla

Digga D

Vanessa Bling

Ragz Originale

Sexyy Red

Fridayy

Skillebeng

Byron Messia

Shallipoppi

Strandz

Uncle Waffles

Ruga

Teezo Touchdown

When is the Wireless Festival 2024?

The 2024 Wireless Festival takes place from July 12 2024 to July 15 2024 at Finsbury Park in London.

Where can I get tickets to Wireless Festival 2024?