A wheelchair user has been stabbed and killed in a knife attack in Hackney, East London, with two men taken into custody in connection with the fatal incident.

Officers were called to Rushmore Road in Clapton at around 3.38pm on Wednesday (August 29) after receiving reports of a man injured in a stabbing. They found a man, 38-year-old Jade Anthony Barnett, with a serious knife injury at the scene.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service treated the man but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. A black and grey electric wheelchair, believed to belong Mr Barnett, and forensics tents could be seen within a police cordon near the site of the stabbing.

The Met Police said two men, aged 28 and 21, were arrested and a crime scene was established. The pair remain in custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “Our investigation is still in the early stages and my detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances of what has happened this afternoon. If anyone has any information about this tragic incident I urge them to come forwards and speak to us, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously with any information.

“A number of streets have been cordoned off as our investigation continues at pace and I am grateful for the patience of the local residents of Clapton. Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time. The public can expect to see continued and significant police activity in the local area as we continue with our rigorous investigation.”

The victim’s sister, Simone Barnett, 45 from Hackney, described her brother as “jolly, cheerful, caring”, adding that “he never took nothing too seriously, he laughed everything off”. Friends added that Mr Barnet, who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident in 2007, used to live in the Clapton area and had moved to Stratford, but would still spend time in his old neighbourhood.

Ms Barnett said: “He comes around here (Clapton) all the time, everyone knew my brother – young, old, mothers, fathers, everybody knew my brother. Everybody is family, he’s just that character.”

Another woman, who did not want to be named, added: “He was always funny, making jokes, friendly with everybody, always had a smile on his face, and always pleasant.

“There’s not a bad thing I could say about him. I know him from long time, he’s a nice guy, very nice guy, always see him, he’s always pleasant. You never expect (an incident like this) at all, to be honest, but to him, least of all – he’s just nice, always, always a pleasure to see him, he’s upbeat.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X (formerly Twitter) quoting CAD 4793/28AUG.