A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival.

Shakiel Thibou, of Masbro Road, Hammersmith, west London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 28. He has also been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two other men were also charged in relation to the incident and are due in court at the same time as Thibou. Sheldon Thibou, 24, of Star Road, Hammersmith, has been charged with violent disorder, possession of a stun gun and assaulting an emergency worker, and Shaeim Thibou, 22, of Charleville Road, Fulham, has been charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

The 32-year-old victim remains in hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed during the Notting Hill Carnival family day on Sunday, August 25. Police believe that she was injured after being caught up in a confrontation between two groups of men while attending the event with her child.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s spokesperson for Notting Hill Carnival, previously said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the woman who is fighting for her life in hospital and with her loved ones. She came to Carnival to have fun, with her young child, and was caught up in the most awful violence.”

The weekend, which attracted more than one million people to the streets of west London over the bank holiday weekend, saw a total of eight stabbing incidents, with 334 arrests made. This included arrests in relation to possession of offensive weapons, violent disorder and attacks on emergency workers. The Met Police also said that three firearms were seized over the weekend, as well as an incident involving a corrosive substance.