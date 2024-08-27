Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have been arrested after a 32-year-old mother was stabbed while attending the Notting Hill Carnival alongside her young child.

The woman, who has not been identified, was attacked in Golborne Road shortly after 6pm on Sunday, August 25. She was given medical attention at the scene before being transferred to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder, with two other men, a 24-year-old and a 22-year-old, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They were detained on Tuesday morning (August 27) and remain in custody.

The Met Police has said that officers believe that the victim became “caught up in the middle of an altercation between two groups of men”, however it is unknown whether she knew them.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s spokesperson for Notting Hill Carnival, said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the woman who is fighting for her life in hospital and with her loved ones. She came to Carnival to have fun, with her young child, and was caught up in the most awful violence.

“These arrests are a significant step in the investigation. They are the result of a determined effort by detectives who have worked around the clock to identify, locate and arrest these suspects. We should not underestimate how much more difficult those vital early stages of an investigation are when they take place in the context of a busy, crowded event like Carnival.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the incredible work of the officers, including police medics, who arrived so quickly – delivering emergency medical treatment and securing the scene to preserve vital evidence. Our investigations into the other incidents over the weekend continue.”

The Carnival event was also marred by spates of violence on the final day on bank holiday Monday (August 26), with five people stabbed and 230 arrests made on that day alone. This included 49 arrests for possession of an offensive weapon, with the Met Police also stating that there was an incident involving a corrosive substance.