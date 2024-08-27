Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five people were stabbed, with two in life-threatening condition, on the final day of the Notting Hill Carnival in London.

The Metropolitan Police said that alongside the knife attacks, firearms were also seized by officers. There was also an incident involving a corrosive substance during the final day of the event on Monday, August 26.

At least 230 arrests were made on this day alone, which included 49 for possession of an offensive weapon. It comes after three people were stabbed stabbed during festivities on Sunday (August 25), with a 32-year-old woman still in a life-threatening condition.

Thousands poured out onto the streets of North London for the annual festival celebrating Caribbean culture and history over the weekend, with Adults’ Day taking place on Monday afternoon. While most celebrated with music, dancing and costumes, the event was marred by violence.

Police presence was heavy on the final day following incidents on Sunday, including pairs of officers lining the streets and a police helicopter watching the event from above. In a statement, the Met Police confirmed firearms had been seized, saying: “Officers were able to stop a car in Harrow, believed to be en route to Carnival, where a firearm was seized and two people arrested.

“Later in the afternoon, officers carried out a search at one of the entry points, seizing a further firearm. A man who was wanted for an attempted murder in Hackney in July was spotted and arrested following a successful stop.”