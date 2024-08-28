Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A body has been found amid a search for a missing woman who was last seen having a coffee with her sister.

Christine Stenson, 66, was last seen in Wheatley, South Yorkshire on August 12 at around 5pm. Police believe that she was dropped off on Hawke Road at around 5.05pm after having coffee with her sister, with Ms Stenson spotted walking around the area on CCTV.

Her last recorded movements came at 6.03pm on Ascot Avenue, heading towards the Everingham Road. Officers have now sadly confirmed that a body has been found amid the search for the missing mum.

South Yorkshire Police said in an update: “Officers searching for missing 66-year-old woman Christine, who was last seen on Monday 12 August, have today (Tuesday 27 August) found a body. While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Christine.

“Her family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time. We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals. Our thoughts are with Christine’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

Speaking previously, Detective Superintendent Eleanor Welsh said that her family had been left “heartbroken” after Ms Stenson went missing. She said: “Christine has a husband, Glen, a daughter called Lisa, and siblings in Gary, Gillian, Paul and Sandra – all of whom have been left heartbroken by Christine’s disappearance.”