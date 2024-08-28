Elmvale Street in Springburn, Glasgow Picture: Google | Google

A murder probe has been launched after a 23-year-old woman was found dead in a flat.

Police were called to Elmvale Street in the Springburn area of Glasgow at around 10.15am on Monday. Brodie MacGregor, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and detectives are treating Ms MacGregor’s death as murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “An extensive investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Elmvale Street area between 4.30am and 10.30am on Monday, August 26 who saw anything suspicious to please contact us.

“If you have any CCTV or recording equipment, please review your footage as you may have captured images that could assist our investigation. There is an increased police presence in the area as our inquiries continue.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0879 of August 26 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.