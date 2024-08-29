Daniel Sancho Bronchalo (second left), son of renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre (inset), will spend his life in prison after admitting to the murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga. Photos by Getty. | Getty

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, the son of acclaimed Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre, has been jailed for the murder of his boyfriend, Edwin Arrieta Arteaga.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, son of renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre, will spend his life in prison after admitting the killing, which happened on the southern Thai island of Koh Phangan last year.

The now 30-year-old pleaded guilty to the premeditated murder of his partner last August. He had claimed he killed 44-year-old Arteaga, a Colombian plastic surgeon, in self-defence.

He previously informed Spanish news agency EFE that he felt held "hostage" by Arteaga and claimed that the latter was fixated on him. Only days before his confession, in early August 2023, Bronchalo had filed a missing person report for Arteaga at a Koh Phangan police station.

Upon further questioning, Sancho admitted he killed Arteaga and police discovered parts of the victim's body at a landfill in Koh Phangan. He later led police to seven sites around the island, where he had disposed of his partner's dismembered body in plastic bags. Sancho has since been found guilty of premeditated murder, concealing a corpse, and destruction of property. It’s reported that the pair met each other in person after forming a relationship online. His defence argued that he had acted in self-defence because Arteaga had tried to force him to have sex.

A court on the island Koh Samui, where the case was heard, initially issued a death sentence for Sancho for the murder, but this was changed to life imprisonment after his cooperation during the trial was taken into account.

Sancho, a chef with his own YouTube channel, was also ordered to pay four million baht (around $118,000 or £89,000) in damages to Arteaga's family.

Bussakorn Kaewleeled, a lawyer for the victim's family, said they were satisfied with the outcome. Speaking to reporters outside the court, they said: "The plaintiff is satisfied with the sentence because he (Sancho) will be put in prison for life and they (the plaintiff) receive some financial compensation," AFP news agency reported.

Sancho comes from a family of famous actors. His mother is the actress Silvia Bronchalo and his father is renowned actor Rodolfo Sancho, while his grandfather is the late actor Félix Ángel Sancho Gracia.