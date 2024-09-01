Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV presenter Jenni Falconer has said she was left ‘freaked out’ when she was burgled while on a family holiday.

The This Morning presenter, aged 48, was holidaying in Marbella, Spain, with her husband and their 12-year-old daughter Ella Rose when thieves broke into the villa while they were sleeping, and stole some of her valuable possessions.

The 48-year-old Scottish radio and TV host, who is a regular travel reporter on ITV’s This Morning, said: “We got burgled on holiday. It really freaked me out.”

Falconer, who married her husband, actor, director and editor James Midgley in 2010, was also on holiday with nine friends to celebrate her husband’s milestone 50th birthday.

She went on: “They got actually disturbed by one of our friends, who woke up. They just came in and burgled us while we were asleep.” The items stolen included a watch and necklace with sentimental value, she said Speaking on The Mirror’s Invite Only podcast, she continued: “There were 12 people in that house, many of them children. It could have been so much worse. I always try to find the positive in something and move on, learn from it. There’s no point dwelling on anything negative because it will only make you feel terrible.”

Falconer’s admission comes only a week after EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa, age 31, was also burgled while on a family holiday. The TV star woke up at her Marbella villa, just a short distance away from when Falconer was staying in Spain, to see two masked raiders shining torches – including inside her children’s bedroom. The thieves made off with £20,000 of jewellery, designer clothing and cash.

Falconer has been going on holiday to the south of Spain since she was a young girl and has always loved visiting, but she said her own experience and also hearing of Jossa’s is making her think twice about returning.

“It seems to be something that’s happening quite a lot in Spain, which is so sad and such a shame. I studied Spanish at university. I love the language, I love the culture, I love the country. But yeah, it has maybe made me rethink possibly whereabouts I would go and what kind of holiday I would go on,” she said.