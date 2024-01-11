A look at Lisa Bonet's kids and previous relationship following her divorce from Aquaman star Jason Momoa

It’s official - Jason Momoa is back on the market following his divorce from Lisa Bonet two years after the couple split. The actress, best known for her role in The Cosby Show, filed for divorce on Monday January 8 with People reporting that just one day later (Tuesday January 9) the Superior Court of California confirmed the dissolution of the former couple’s marriage.

The American actress, 56, began dating the Aquaman actor, 44 in 2005 but they didn't get married until 2017. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa shocked the world when they announced they were separating in January 2022.

In a joint statement the couple wrote: “We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”

As part of their divorce agreement, the pair will share joint custody of their children. The exes share two teenage children Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf. Before she married Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet was married to singer Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993 and had daughter Zoë Kravitz in 1988.

Lenny Kravitz explained to Glamour in 2014 the reason the pair split was because he “just wasn't ready” to commit. He continued “I had to take a break. I went through a lot of emotional things, a lot of deaths in my family.”