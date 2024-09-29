Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footballer Andy Carroll is divorcing his wife, former Towie star Billi Mucklow, after two years of marriage.

The couple, who have reportedly had a rocky relationship at times, quietly separated in July, and are now moving forward with ending their marriage.

Carroll, a former Newcastle United player, recently signed with Bordeaux in France and has been living abroad, while Billi remained in Essex at their family home. In a statement, Carroll said: “Billi and I have privately separated earlier this year and we are under way with our divorce proceedings. It has been a hard few months for our family and we continue to move forward amicably for our children.”

Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow were married for two years. | Getty Images

Speaking to The Sun, an insider source said: “Andy and Billi care about each other a lot and have made some great memories together, but decided it was best for the family if they went their separate ways having grown apart. They’re still focusing on the kids and being the best parents they can be and being respectful of each other.”

The insider also mentioned that both Andy and Billi want their divorce process to be as “straightforward” as possible for all involved.

Billi, who regularly updates her social media, last posted a picture of Andy on Instagram 14 weeks ago. Andy's last Instagram post featuring Billi was over a year ago, showing her with their five children in the stands at Madjeski Stadium in August 2023.

The couple had been together for 11 years, but their relationship was nearly derailed when Andy was photographed with two women in bed during his stag do in Dubai. After the images surfaced, Billi took off her £200,000 engagement ring and left their Essex home.

However, she later forgave Andy after one of the women involved, Taylor Jane Wilkey, clarified that nothing inappropriate had happened and that Andy had treated them respectfully.