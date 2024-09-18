Former Liverpool and Manchester United stars 'join' new clubs on a free transfer

Andy Carroll - seen here playing for Reading - has signed for Bordeaux on a free transfer | Getty Images

Former Manchester United and Liverpool stars have found new clubs.

We are gearing up for another weekend of Premier League action - West Ham United will square off against Chelsea, Manchester United will play Crystal Palace and Manchester City will clash with Arsenal in the biggest game of the season so far. What is happening in the rumour mill today?

Former players for both Manchester United and Liverpool have signed for new clubs on free transfers following their respective releases in the summer. One of them has made the jump to Greece, while the other has joined a club in France’s lower leagues - let’s take a look at who they are.

Andy Carroll signs for Bordeaux on free transfer

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll has joined Bordeaux in the fourth tier of French football on a free transfer - Bordeaux will compete in the Championnat National 2 after their administrative double relegation earlier this year.

The news has been confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Sky Sports. This is the eighth club of Carroll’s nomadic career - prior to this, the Newcastle native had enjoyed a spell with Amiens, for whom he scored four goals over the course of 32 league games.

Ex-Manchester United star Anthony Martial makes jump to AEK Athens

Anthony Martial was once touted as the future of Manchester United - sadly, things did not pan out quite like that. He was released by the Red Devils at the end of last season - now, he is set to join AEK Athens in the Greek Super League on a free transfer. He initially joined United for a fee of £36 million, which eventually rose to £44.7 million with add ons.

This is according to a post on X from journalist Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Anthony Martial joins AEK Athens as free agent after leaving Man United.”