'I'm really content' ex-England star Toni Duggan opens up on retirement

Toni Duggan has retired from professional football. | Getty Images

Toni Duggan has spoken candidly on her retirement from football.

Earlier in the month, former England women’s ace Toni Duggan announced her retirement from professional football at the age of 33 after at total of 17 years in the sport.

She said she is ‘really content’ with how her career transpired, saying that she gave ‘everything’ on the field as a player. She noted that ‘physically’ she feels she still has ‘maybe’ two more years in her, but conceded that now was ‘definitely’ the right time to book end her time in football.

Additionally, Duggan also entertained the possibility of her entering football coaching now that her playing years have come to an end, but has yet to make a concrete decision.

Over the course of her illustrious career, Duggan spent time at clubs such as Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. She also enjoyed two stints with Everton, where she began and ended her career. Furthermore, she also won 79 caps for England, scoring 22 goals on the international stage along the way.

Speaking on her retirement in an interview with The Guardian, Duggan said: “I’m really content with what I’ve achieved and everything I’ve given to the game.

“Over the summer I have been going back and forth thinking: ‘Should I carry on?’ And I know physically I can still play for maybe two more years but I weighed up the pros and the cons, for myself and Luella, what’s best for us both. I had interest from [clubs] around the world, but it was definitely the right time.

“It was a massive achievement for me coming back after giving birth to Luella and playing last season, but when you weigh up the opportunities and ‘where next’, I have to take into consideration both me and her, and nothing really felt right. So now’s the time to hang my boots up.”