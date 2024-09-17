Morgan Gibbs-White is a Newcastle United transfer target. | Getty Images

Newcastle United and Manchester City could both suffer a blow on the transfer front.

The Premier League season returned at the weekend following the international break - now that the dust has settled on yet another whirlwind of a game week, let’s take a look at what is currently circulating in the rumour mill today.

A Newcastle United transfer target could soon be handed a new contract by his current club - though it remains to be seen if he is interested in signing it. Meanwhile, a former Tottenham Hotspur star is set to join a new club on a free transfer.

Nottingham Forest ‘ready’ to offer Morgan Gibbs-White new contract

Nottingham Forest are said to be looking to give one of their star players, Morgan Gibbs-White, a new contract in the wake of their strong start to the 2024/25 Premier League season [via Football Insider]. So far this season, he has made four appearances in the Premier League, scoring a single goal along the way.

This will come as bad news to fans of Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham - each of the three clubs have been linked with a move for Gibbs-White’s signature over the last few months. Should he sign a new deal with Forest, their respective chances of signing the 24 year old would greatly diminish.

However, as seen with Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise last year, a contract extension could well be agreed with an eye to paving the way for a future transfer, ensuring the selling club can demand a greater fee, with the player being rewarded with improved terms.

PSV ‘working’ on deal to sign Ivan Perisic on free transfer

A former Tottenham player could be on the move. Ivan Perisic, who left Spurs earlier this year, is in ‘talks’ to join PSV Eindhoven on a free transfer. Most recently, the 35 year old played for his boyhood club Hajduk Split in the Croatian First League.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “PSV Eindhoven are working on deal to sign Ivan Perisić as free agent. Important target for PSV as talks are taking place with Croatian winger who’s available as free agent.”