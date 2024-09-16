Sean Dyche is under pressure at Everton. | Getty Images

A pundit has issued his support for Everton manager Sean Dyche.

Premier League football made its return at the weekend after the international break - with gameweek four in the books, what is happening in the rumour mill today?

A BBC pundit has lent support to under-fire Everton head coach Sean Dyche - additionally, a former Chelsea player has had some harsh words for one of his ex-managers.

Kevin Nolan defends Sean Dyche amid sack rumours

Sean Dyche is under pressure at Everton - but former Newcastle United midfielder Kevin Nolan thinks the criticism being aimed at Dyche is unfair and backed him to turn things around.

Speaking on the BBC’s Football Daily podcast, Nolan said: “The job he’s done is unbelievable and brilliant but there’s no doubt that as a manager, and knowing Sean, that he’s not sitting there thinking – ‘it could come at any one point’.

“But what he did last year, after what happened, was unbelievable, and I think he can still do that this year, leading them into a new stadium. I feel that if he’s allowed to work, he’ll get there.”

Gary Cahill criticises former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has criticised one of his former managers - Maurizio Sarri. He lambasted the Italian for running repetitive drills with ‘full on international players’ saying that his routine ‘blew my mind’.

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Cahill said: “It was all tactical. What was Sarriball? I played it and I still don’t know what it is. He didn’t play me so – it was very standstill.

“He was a very superstitious manager. We would practise a centre, the ball being played back to the centre-back who would put a foot on it, and smash a diagonal. The restart of a game for example. We’d do that every Friday. You’re talking full on international players. That only needs one session, doesn’t it? It blew my mind.”