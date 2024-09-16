Aston Villa strikers Gary Shaw, left, and Peter Withe in 1981 Picture: Allsport/Getty Images | Getty Images

Friends of Aston Villa legend Gary Shaw have confirmed that the ex-footballer remains in hospital following a dangerous fall.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaw, 63, was hospitalised last week after suffering a serious head injury following the dangerous fall at his home in Birmingham. However, false reports of his death spread on social media on Sunday evening (September 15).

Talk Sport reporter Tom Ross said on X (formerly Twitter), that he had spoken to “someone who would know” and confirmed that Shaw is still fighting for his life. He said: “I have been told that Gary Shaw is still gravely ill in hospital please be respectful to his family who I am sure will update everyone when there is any news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “His family will update us I am sure and probably through the club - what we do know is that his condition is grave and serious.”

Stan Collymore, who played for Aston Villa after Shaw’s time at the club and counts the ex-striker as a “hero” and friend, also said in an update: “Villans, as Tom Ross mentioned, Gary is still in hospital and still very poorly. I've had this confirmed. Keep him in your thoughts tonight, for as long as there's life, there hope. Keep fighting ledge, thinking of you.”

Former Chelsea, Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers striker David Speedie also said he had been “very upset” to see “false news” spread about his friend and confirmed Gary was still in hospital.

Shaw, who grew up in nearby Solihull, appeared for Villa’s senior team a total of 165 times, having previously played for the club’s youth team. He scored 59 goals during his time at Villa’s senior team, which lasted from 1978 until 1988.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of his most notable goals include those which helped Villa go on to lift the First Division championship in the 1980-81 season, and the European Cup one year later. However, a bad injury in 1983 hindered the rest of his playing career at the club. He went on to play for teams such as Wallsall, Shrewsbury Town and Kilmarnock.