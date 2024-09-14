Saudi Pro League footballer Fahad Al-Muwallad 'in intensive care' after falling from second-floor balcony at Dubai home

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

14th Sep 2024, 2:01pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Footballer Fahad Al-Muwallad is “in intensive care” after falling from a second-floor balcony at his home in Dubai.

The 30-year-old reportedly fell from the balcony at his home between 9 and 10am on Thursday (12 September). He was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai having suffered multiple fractures.

Local reports suggest that he has been placed in the hospital’s intensive care unit. His current club Al-Shabab confirmed the incident but did not disclose the nature of Al-Muwallad’s injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the Saudi Pro League side read: "Fahad al-Muwallad has suffered a health incident that required his hospitalisation in Dubai. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Footballer Fahad Al-Muwallad is “in intensive care” after falling from a second-floor balcony at his home in Dubai. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)Footballer Fahad Al-Muwallad is “in intensive care” after falling from a second-floor balcony at his home in Dubai. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
Footballer Fahad Al-Muwallad is “in intensive care” after falling from a second-floor balcony at his home in Dubai. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Al-Muwallad, a winger, started his career in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad and made just under 250 appearances for the side, scoring 76 goals. He had a brief stint in Europe with a loan spell at Spanish side Levante but made just two appearances.

In the process, he became the first-ever Saudi footballer to play in the Spanish top division. The wideman moved to Saudi rivals Al-Shabab in 2022 and has gone on to appear on 38 occasions, scoring twice.

Related topics:HospitalIntensive Care UnitSaudi Pro LeagueSaudi ArabiaFootball

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice