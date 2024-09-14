Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footballer Fahad Al-Muwallad is “in intensive care” after falling from a second-floor balcony at his home in Dubai.

The 30-year-old reportedly fell from the balcony at his home between 9 and 10am on Thursday (12 September). He was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai having suffered multiple fractures.

Local reports suggest that he has been placed in the hospital’s intensive care unit. His current club Al-Shabab confirmed the incident but did not disclose the nature of Al-Muwallad’s injuries.

A statement from the Saudi Pro League side read: "Fahad al-Muwallad has suffered a health incident that required his hospitalisation in Dubai. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Footballer Fahad Al-Muwallad is “in intensive care” after falling from a second-floor balcony at his home in Dubai. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Al-Muwallad, a winger, started his career in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad and made just under 250 appearances for the side, scoring 76 goals. He had a brief stint in Europe with a loan spell at Spanish side Levante but made just two appearances.

In the process, he became the first-ever Saudi footballer to play in the Spanish top division. The wideman moved to Saudi rivals Al-Shabab in 2022 and has gone on to appear on 38 occasions, scoring twice.