Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aston Villa legend Gary Shaw has died at the age of 63 after suffering a head injury from a horror fall.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former striker was left fighting for his life following a dangerous fall at his home in Birmingham last week. Initial false reports of his death circulated on social media on Sunday evening (September 15), however his family confirmed that Shaw had passed away on Monday morning via a statement issued by Aston Villa.

The club said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “Aston Villa Football Club is deeply shocked and profoundly saddened to learn that Gary Shaw, one of our European Cup-winning heroes, has passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gary was one of our own, a talented striker who delighted supporters with his goalscoring exploits which helped fire Villa to success in the 1980s. Individual accolades would also follow for a player who was idolised by many on the terraces.

“He passed away peacefully earlier today surrounded by his family, who asked Aston Villa to release a statement on their behalf. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Gary’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Aston Villa legend Gary Shaw has died aged 63. | Getty Images

The striker was a key part of the Villa team which won the First Division title in the 1980-81 season and also the team that would go on to lift the European Cup the next year. After leaving Villa in 1988, Shaw had stints at clubs including Wallsall, Shrewsbury Town and Kilmarnock, as well as signing for European clubs Kjøbenhavns Boldklub and SK Austria Klagenfurt.

Wallsall FC said: “We are extremely saddened to hear the news that Gary Shaw has passed away. Gary made nine appearances for the Saddlers in 1990 and will be sorely missed by all that knew him. The thoughts of everyone at Walsall Football Club are with Gary's family and friends at this difficult time.”