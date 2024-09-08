Diondre Overton, a former college football star, has died at the age of 26 after being shot and killed in North Carloina.

The ex-Clemson University football star’s death was confirmed by the university’s football programme on social media. The team said: "Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Guilford County Sheriff Office shared a statement on X (formerly Twitter) stating that Overton was fatally shot during an incident in the early hours of September 7. Authorities added that officers had received reports of a “loud party and noise disturbance” at a property in Greensboro, North Carolina at around 2.30am.

While cops made their way to the property, they received a second report stating that there had been a shooting. After the arrival of authorities, Overton was pronounced dead at the scene. Police added that the shooting is an “active and ongoing homicide investigation”. The talented football player, who was from Greensboro, was a notable player for Clemson University between 2016 and 2019. During his time there, the team claimed two national championships and he was eventually named as team captain.

Throughout his college football career, he had 52 passes for 777 yards, and had seven touchdowns over 51 games with five starts. His other achievements include being named the Most Valuable Player in his senior year.

Overton left Clemson with a degree in sports communication and went on to a brief career in profession American football. He joined Canada's FL's Hamilton Tiger Cats and later the Vienna Viking in the European Football League.

In 2022, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Stars and was most recently selected for Memphis Showboats. Tributes were poured in for the talented athlete. One fans said: “Just terrible... Rest Easy Diondre.” Another added: “Prayers to the Overton & Clemson families.”