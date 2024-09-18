Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci: Italian football icon dies aged 59

Totò Schillaci has died. | AFP via Getty Images

Salvatore ‘Toto’ Schillaci has passed away at the age of 59.

Italian football legend and 1990 World Cup icon Salvatore ‘Toto’ Schillaci has died at the age of 59 as a result of colon cancer this morning on Wednesday, September 18.

He was admitted to a hospital in Palermo 11 days ago while being treated - the Palermo Civico hospital announced in a statement that he had died earlier today. A minute of silence will be held in all games across Italy for the rest of the week in Schillaci’s memory.

Perhaps best known for his contributions in the 1990 Italy World Cup (known colloquially as Italia ‘90), Schillaci was the top goal scorer at the tournament. He scored a total of six goals at the tournament, finishing ahead of superstars such as Roger Milla, Gary Lineker and international compatriot Roberto Baggio.

Outside of international competitions, Schillaci played for clubs such as Messina, Juventus and Inter Milan - he ended his career in the J-League with Júbilo Iwata in 1997.

In a statement following Schillaci’s death, Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina said: “The uncontrollable celebrations, in which his face was the symbol of shared joy, will remain forever part of Italian soccer [history]. Totò was a great player, a symbol of tenacious desire and redemption. His soccer was full of passion. And that fearless spirit made everyone appreciate him and will make him immortal.”

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni wrote a message in tribute to Schillaci on her official X (formerly Twitter) page [translated from Italian]: “A football icon leaves us, a man who entered the hearts of Italians and sports lovers around the world.

“Salvatore Schillaci, known to all as Totò, the bomber of the magical nights of Italia '90 with our National team. Thank you for the emotions you gave us, for making us dream, cheer, hug and wave our Tricolore. Have a good trip, champion.”