When father-of-three Damian Crook proposed to Made In Chelsea’s Cheska Hull, she said she was “the luckiest girl in the world.

Made In Chelsea legend Cheska Hull has split from fiancé Damian Crook only 11 months after he proposed. A source told the Daily Mail that“Cheska and Damian remain friends rather than partners.Their lives were on different trajectories, but they still respect and care for each other. The children are and always will be their priority.”

Cheska Hull is best known for starring on the reality show Made In Chelsea but decided to quit being a part of it in 2014 when she moved to her hometown of Salcombe for a quieter life. She starred alongside Ollie Locke and Binky Felstead in the show.

Binky Felstead announced on her Instagram this week that she would be starring in a new show Beyond Chelsea with former co-stars Lucy Watson and Rosie Fortescue. She said: “🎬 THE NEWS IS OUT and I'm SO excited to finally announce my new TV show ‘Beyond Chelsea’ with these gorgeous gals! 🎉😝

“A lot has changed since I first joined Made in Chelsea 14 years ago as one of the original cast members. I’ve moved out of Chelsea, married my wonderful husband, and welcomed three beautiful children. I’m incredibly proud of ‘Beyond Chelsea’ – a project I’ve been passionate about doing for a long time. After conversations with the girls and my MIC family at Monkey and Channel 4, everyone gave it a resounding yes! The series reflects where I am in life now, whilst still giving a nod to the original show. It’s so exciting to see it all finally come together.”

Cheska Hull told the Daily Mail last year that“I have gone from being a single mum, just myself and Charlie living alone in a cottage to meeting Damian, who has three children and integrating this family together and the engagement has made us feel like a proper team.

“We are a proper unit, and it is just wonderful. His children are incredible and we're all living together now, and the engagement has made it stronger for the kids as well. They are over the moon, the two teenage girls are going to be bridesmaids and that was said on day one and they're super excited.'”

In November 2017, Cheska Hull revealed that she had become a mum and said:"Welcome to the world my beautiful little soldier - Charlie Henry Stephen Hull! Born on his due date, 14th November 2017 and weighing 8 lbs 6 oz... so happy and complete! Love my little darling."

Cheska Hull split with Charlie’s father Tom Huggett before he was born and raised him as a single mum. She reportedly started dating former fiancé Damian last year after meeting him in a children’s playground.