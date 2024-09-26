Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A reality show couple have split weeks after saying they were going to try for a baby, apparently due to “lies and deceit”.

Sam Chaloner and Jordania Leigh were one of the couples who appeared on Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends, but despite coming runners-up and discussing plans to start a family during their time on the show they have not split - and it seems rather messy.

Chaloner, aged 31, and Leigh, age 28, admitted their relationship was on its “last legs” before joining the ITV2 show, which they called a “last resort” to salvage their struggling relationship. But, just two weeks after the show ended they’ve announced it’s all over between them - but they’re still having disagreements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chaloner announced the news first, writing on his Instagram: “Just to let you know, Jordi and me have decided to go our separate ways. I wish her all the best in life, thanks for the support.”

His ex-girlfriend reacted with annoyance by posting her own message on her social media, claiming her former beau had shared the information without her knowledge. She hit back by slating her ex.

She wrote: “Sam I guess your communication skills are still in progress even after the show as Sam has kindly shared with you all without speaking to me first, I have decided to end the relationship. I tried everything I could to make it work, but I refuse to ignore lies and deceit any longer,” The Sun reports.

Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends couple Sam Chaloner and Jordania Leigh have split up, just weeks after the show ended. Photo by Instagram/@jordileigh_x/ | Instagram/@jordileigh_x

Chaloner then confirmed that it was Leigh who ended the relationship, although clarified he hadn't cheated: “I’ve had some vile messages, so just to clarify I have not cheated. Jordi ended the relationship so I am therefore single.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We was still living together until we sorted out our arrangements. There are two sides to every story. This is the last time I will speak on this,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Later on, Leigh took to her Instagram stories to thank fans for their support during the break-up. She wrote: “Thanks so much for all your support and messages. I am reading them all and my heart feels so much more full. I’m going to take a bit of time, but just know that I appreciate every single message and love you all.

Earlier this week, the pair appeared on host Olivia Attwood’s podcast, where they appeared to be very much still together but admitted they had encountered a “problem” a week after coming off the show, which was filmed earlier in the summer, as Leigh explained said that Chaloner told her he was working away, but instead he went on a night out.

Before appearing on the show, Leigh admitted that she had signed up as a last ditch attempt to save her romance. She said: “I think it’s the last resort because we’ve tried everything. We know we want to be together, but there are so many issues that need to be solved before taking the next step.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chaloner, meanwhile, admitted he didn't want to join the show, but after Leigh applied it was too late to back out. He said: “I’m one of them who doesn’t like speaking out, I run away from my problems and I always have done. I didn’t have a clue what was going on. If I knew what the show was then I probably wouldn’t have done it because I don’t like opening up."

The couple's split comes just two weeks after Leigh made social media statement about having a “perfect boyfriend” when the show came to an end on Friday September 13.

At the time, she said: “That’s a wrap @badboyfriends.tv. S1 if officially over. Wow what an experience!! Made friends for life and created the perfect boyfriend couldn’t have done any of this without the beautiful @olivia_attwood you are literally made for this.. thanks so much for everything.”

Chaloner also posted his own statement when the show came to an end. He said: “And that’s a wrap!! Gutted I didn’t get the win but still won in bettering our relationship. it was one hell of a ride hope everyone enjoyed watching the journey as much as we did. Suppose I’m a good boyfriend now right?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends saw eight girlfriends who were fed up with the behaviour of their boyfriends take them on national TV so they could be put through some challenges and realise the error of their ways. The boys included a serial cheat, a lazy lover, a commitment-phobe and a man child.