Reality TV star Binky Felstead has announced a Made in Chelsea spin-off show with her former co-stars Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson.

34-year-old Felstead announced the news of the show on her Instagram page earlier today (Wednesday September 25). The trio, who were among the original stars of the long-running and hugely successful reality show, will feature in two-part series Beyond Chelsea.

It’s expected that he show will air later on E4 in October, and will follow the three women in their new lives as mums, wives and entrepreneurs as they balance family life with their careers.

Sharing two photos of the three of herself Fortescue and Watson in what appear to be promotional shots, the mum-of-three wrote: “THE NEWS IS OUT and Im SO excited to finally announce my new TV show ‘Beyond Chelsea’ with these gorgeous gals!”

She went on: “A lot has changed since I first joined Made in Chelsea 14 years ago as one of the original cast members. I’ve moved out of Chelsea, married my wonderful husband, and welcomed three beautiful children.

“I’m incredibly proud of ‘Beyond Chelsea’ – a project I’ve been passionate about doing for a long time. After conversations with the girls and my MIC family at Monkey and Channel 4, everyone gave it a resounding yes! The series reflects where I am in life now, whilst still giving a nod to the original show. It’s so exciting to see it all finally come together.”

Binky Felstead has announced a Made in Chelsea spin-off show with her former co-stars Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson called Beyond Chelsea. Photo by Instagram/@binkyfelstead. | Instagram/@binkyfelstead

Felstead spent six years on MIC before she left in 2017. She gave birth to her daughter India, now seven, who she shared with former co-star and ex-boyfriend Josh ‘JJ’ Patterson in June 2017. She is now married to businessman Max Fredrik Darnton, and they share sons three-year-old Wolfie and one-year-old Wilder.

Fortescue, also 34, quit Made In Chelsea in 2014 to focus on her jewellery business. “I never thought I’d be back on camera, but I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to film with my best friend, set some records straight and open up my life a little more than I did in the past,” she said of the new show.

Meanwhile 33-year-old Watson left the show in 2016 so she could enjoy her relationship with James Dunmore away from the cameras. The couple married in September 2021 and welcomed their son Willoughby in March.

“After leaving Made in Chelsea, I never imagined returning to reality TV. However, after eight years it turns out I actually quite miss it! I’m excited to be a part of a new show, albeit nervous to share so much about my life once again,” she said.

The news has been met with joy from fans, many who took to the comments on Felstead’s post to express their happiness. One said: “Obsessed!!! Can’t wait! The OG mic couldn’t be beaten soooo excited to see you girls back on the screen.”

Another said: “YES! The series we have needed for a long time!!! Bring all the originals back.” A third called for other original cast members to join: “Omg! Defo watching, I never watched the new seasons after the OG crew slowly went. We need Millie (Mackintosh) and Louise (Thompson) to join!”

Channel 4 senior commissioning editor Clemency Green called it a “treat” for original fans of the show. She added: “These women should be celebrated for building such incredible careers since leaving the show – but it’s safe to say that, like all of us, they have had their ups and downs and life is never dull.”

Managing director of Monkey, Helen Kruger-Bratt, said: “Fans first fell in love with Binky, Rosie and Lucy as part of the iconic cast of Made In Chelsea, and their return to screens is sure to thrill long-time viewers. As we open the door to the next chapter of their lives, we’re all excited to reconnect with these beloved friends and see what new adventures await.”

Fans of MIC can get super excited as there’s rumoured to also be a Netflix spin-off series in the works with Felstead and Fortescue alongside Ollie and Gareth Locke-Locke, Louise Thompson, Sophie Hermann, Olivia Bentley and Tabitha Willett.