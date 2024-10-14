Shamed ex-TOWIE star Mike Hassini reveals girlfriend Jessica Milford has given birth with Instagram post
Hassini, who was jailed after being caught with £70,000 worth of cocaine, took to Instagram to share the news of their new arrival with his follower. He shared a cute image of the baby girl, and also revealed her name.
Hassini said in the post: “Introducing Orla Florence Hassini 🕊️Born 10.10.2024 at 8:52am, weighing 6lb 6oz 🤍A love beyond belief—our hearts are so full. You’ve changed our world, baby girl.”
His former TOWIE castmates congratulated the couple, with Sam Friers saying: “beautiful baby girl xx can’t wait to meet you”. Georgia Kousoulou added: “I’m just so happy for you both ❤️ bring on the memories with our baby girls.”
It comes after Hassini, who was previously spared jail for his role in a was £450,000 diamond investment scam, handed a six-year and none month sentence after he admitted to the drug offences in 2021. He was released from jail two years into his sentence in September 2023.
A source previously told the Daily Mail: "Going to prison massively changed his perspective on life and everything he wants to achieve, he knows how lucky he is to have a second chance and he's so appreciative of Jessica, who's stuck by him through thick and thin.”
