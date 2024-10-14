Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shamed TOWIE star Mike Hassini has revealed that he and girlfriend Jessica Milford have welcomed a baby girl together.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hassini, who was jailed after being caught with £70,000 worth of cocaine, took to Instagram to share the news of their new arrival with his follower. He shared a cute image of the baby girl, and also revealed her name.

Hassini said in the post: “Introducing Orla Florence Hassini 🕊️Born 10.10.2024 at 8:52am, weighing 6lb 6oz 🤍A love beyond belief—our hearts are so full. You’ve changed our world, baby girl.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His former TOWIE castmates congratulated the couple, with Sam Friers saying: “beautiful baby girl xx can’t wait to meet you”. Georgia Kousoulou added: “I’m just so happy for you both ❤️ bring on the memories with our baby girls.”

It comes after Hassini, who was previously spared jail for his role in a was £450,000 diamond investment scam, handed a six-year and none month sentence after he admitted to the drug offences in 2021. He was released from jail two years into his sentence in September 2023.

A source previously told the Daily Mail: "Going to prison massively changed his perspective on life and everything he wants to achieve, he knows how lucky he is to have a second chance and he's so appreciative of Jessica, who's stuck by him through thick and thin.”