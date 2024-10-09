Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reality TV star Megan McKenna has given birth to a baby boy with her footballer fiancé, Oliver Burke, in Germany.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former X Factor: Celebrity winner shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing that their son, Landon Henry Burke, was born on Monday (October 7), weighing 9.2 pounds.

The couple, currently living in Germany where Burke plays for SV Werder Bremen, shared a heartwarming video capturing intimate moments from the hospital. The footage included the first moments after Landon's birth, with McKenna and Burke cradling their newborn and feeding him. One particularly touching clip shows McKenna holding her son, which Burke described as a “special moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKenna’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans and fellow celebrities. In her Instagram post, she captioned the video: “A little bit of you & a little bit of me… now we’re a family.”

Reality TV star Megan McKenna has given birth to a baby boy with her footballer fiancé, Oliver Burke, in Germany. | Getty

The couple first announced they were expecting in April, sharing a video that featured McKenna holding ultrasound scans while sitting in a car with Burke. Their journey together took another step in June 2023 when Burke proposed during a romantic getaway, which was also captured on video. The proposal featured pyrotechnics and a heartfelt moment as Burke got down on one knee with McKenna blindfolded.

McKenna shared her excitement at the time, posting,“YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke… Here’s to forever my future husband.”

The TV star, known for her appearances on Towie, Celebrity Big Brother, and Ex On The Beach, has had a successful career in reality TV. In November 2019, she was crowned the winner of The X Factor: Celebrity, beating out competition from Jenny Ryan, girl group V5, and twins Max and Harvey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKenna’s relationship with Burke follows previous high-profile romances, including her relationships with Towie co-star Pete Wicks and Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis, who tragically passed away in 2019.