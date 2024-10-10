Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TOWIE star Meghan McKenna and footballer fiancé Oliver Burke welcome new baby boy

TOWIE star Megan McKenna and fiancé Oliver Burke have welcomed a new baby boy. The couple announced the new arrival on Instagram revealing his cute name. Taking to Instagram the TV star wrote: “Landon Henry Burke 07.10.24 08.33 am”

The Only Way is Essex star Meghan McKenna and Oliver Burke got engaged in September 2023. The former TOWIE star turned country singer shared a video clip of the proposal on her Instagram.

The video showed the couple in a boat with Meghan blindfolded before pulling up to a stunning location. Oliver was on bended knee in front of a light up ‘Marry Me’ sign and floor covered in white petals.

Meghan wrote “YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke… here’s to forever my future husband”

Oliver shared the clip to his IG stories with the text “I promise to love you for the rest of my life. I can’t wait to grow old with you, my wife to be. I love you. Forever. And always."

The happy couple have been reportedly dating for five months. The pair went Instagram official in March sharing a series of images of their break to Paris and since then have continued to share loved up snaps of each other.

Who is Oliver Burke?

Oliver is a Scottish footballer who currently plays for German Football club SV Werder Bremen and previously played for English Football League (EFL) Championship team Millwall.

Oliver was born in Scotland but grew up in Leicestershire and at the age of eight he joined his local football team Mowbray Rangers. After one season at the club he was scouted and went on to join the Nottinghamshire Forest Academy where he trained for the next nine years.

On September 19 2014 he signed his first professional contract with Nottinghamshire Forest and made his debut just five days later as a substitute in the 87th-minute of the 3–1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Two years later Oliver Burke signed for Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for a reported fee of £13 million - a record fee for a Scottish player. He returned to England a year later and signed for West Bromwich Albion for £15 million.

After a few years of unsuccessful spells with football clubs West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United and back to Oliver returned to Millwall in January 2023 and is currently on loan from Werder Bremen until the end of the season.

