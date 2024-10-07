Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dancing on Ice is a staple part of the viewing schedule every January - and though it’s a few months till the new series will air we already know which stars will be strapping on their skates.

Every year, 12 celebrities pair up with professional skater partners in the hope of winning the reality contest. The contestants for next year’s series are starting to be announced, and they include reality stars, soap stars, a footballer and a comedian.

All of the celebs who will be getting their skates on and taking to the ice rink haven’t been announced yet, but the full cast is expected to be revealed in the coming days. Here are the celebs who we know are taking part so far, and we’ll update this story with more details as more announcements are made.

Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann. Photo by GC Images. | GC Images

Mum-of-two Ferne McCann revealed on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Monday September 30 that she will be taking part in the next series of reality show Dancing on Ice. Announcing her participation, the star said: "I'm so excited, it's going to be a huge challenge but I'm excited for the glitz and glamour of the show." On her Instagram Stories she wrote: “Eeeek, best get practising my Bolero.”

McCann began her TV career on TOWIE when she joined the ninth series in 2013. The reality star also then featured on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015 before beginning her own reality TV series titled First Time Mum in 2017 – which was later renamed My Family And Me.

Mollie Pearce

Mollie Pearce. Photo by BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz | BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Mollie Pearce was crowned runner-up of The Traitiors season 2. Her involvement in the show was also announced on Monday September 30. She appeared on ITV's Lorraine and said: "It will be fun, I want to challenge myself, I'm ready for the challenge." She admitted that she "hasn't started" practising yet, but said that she'd spent time skating with her mum when she was a child.

Dancing on Ice logo. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Sam Aston

Sam Aston. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Sam Aston has been playing Chesney Brown on ITV soap Coronation Street since 2003. He has also competed on All Star Family Fortunes. Away from the famous cobbles, he’s married to his childhood sweetheart Briony and the couple share three children. Also appearing on Lorraine to announce he is going to be a contestant, he said: "I'm nervous but excited to get going. It's going to be nice for the public to see me for me, rather than Chesney."

Sir Steve Redgrave

Sir Steve Redgrave. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave revealed he will skate in the 2025 series during ITV's This Morning on Monday September 30. He said that the Dancing on Ice production team had told him not to practise skating until the first official training session.

"There are all these people trying to persuade me now to do it, I can't dance, I can't skate, why am I doing this show? I've got no idea at all," he said. He added that it would be "like going back to being an athlete again” and joked that his friends think his participation in the show means that he is having a "midlife crisis".

Charlie Brooks

Charlie Brooks. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty

Talking exclusively to Loose Women on Tuesday October 1, Eastenders actress Brooks said: "I'm going to embrace the spray tan." She added: "All I want to do is enjoy it and try not to break my leg."

Josh Jones

Comedian Josh Jones. Photo by Instagram/@JoshyJones92. | Instagram/@JoshyJones92

Comedian Josh Jones was announced on the radio station Gaydio on Wednesday October 2, where he admitted he had 'no skating experience at all'. He said: 'I've not got any skating experience whatsoever, I did it once for a date years ago and I wasn't very good, I was holding onto the railings the entire time and we aren't together now.”

Anton Ferdinand

Anton Ferdinand. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images. | Getty Images

Dusting off his fancy footwork, footballer Anton Ferdinand is hoping to score big on the ice, according to the official Dancing on Ice Instagram, where his participation was announced on Wednesday October 2.

Talking exclusively to talkSPORT Radio, Ferdinand said: "I decided to sign up for the show because it's a challenge first and foremost. I'm in a new phase of my life since retiring from football and the one of the things I've missed about playing is the structure it gives you."

Chelsee Healey

Soap star Chelsee Healey. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Soap star Chelsee Healey’s next storyline is going to be full of twists and turns on skates, according to the official Dancing on Ice Instagram. The star, best known for Hollyoaks, Waterloo Road and Casualty, was announced as a contestant on Thursday October 3.

Talking exclusively to Heart Radio, Healey said: "I'm ready, I'm good to go, let's go! I've got a bit of rhythm but skating on ice is completely different, I'm excited."

Dan Egdar

TOWIE's Dan Edgar. Photo: J Hordle / INhouse images

The only way is ice for The Only Way Is Essex star Dan Edgar. His new reality starts in January, according to the official Dancing on Ice Instagram. He was announced as a contestant on Thursday October 3.

Talking exclusively to Heart Radio, Edgar said: "I'm looking forward to it but the thought of the live shows and performing is very real."

Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor. Photo by ITV.

Love Island’s Chris Taylor is hoping to go from sweeping girls off their feet to sweeping victory on the ice, according to the official Dancing on Ice Instagram, where his participation in the show was announced on Thursday October 3. Reality fans will know that Taylor has just appeared on reality dating show Celebs Go Dating too.

Talking exclusively to Heart Radio, Taylor said: "I'm somewhere between absolutely terrified and very excited and I keep flitting between the two quite aggressively throughout the day. I've not even started stretching yet, I need to."

Michaela Strachan

Michaela Strachan. Image: BBC Studios. | BBC Studios

Springing onto the ice, TV presenter Michaela Strachan is taking a skate on the wild side, according to the official Dancing on Ice Instagram. The wildlife TV presenter was revealed as one of next year’s skaters on Thursday October 3.

Talking exclusively to Lorraine, Strachan said: "It's goingto be a big challenge the last time I was on ice was four years ago when I took the kids, I'm not one of those people who holds onto the sides I guess becauseI was trained as a dancer I've got a bit of balance."

Dame Sarah Storey

Dame Sarah Storey. Photo by ParalympicsGB. | ParalympicsGB

Paralympic grand champion Dame Sarah Storey can tell you a thing or 19 about winning gold but will her time on the ice tell a different tale? That’s the questioned posed on the official Dancing on Ice Instagram page when her participation in the show was announced on Monday October 7.

Speaking exclusively on Lorraine, Dame Storey said:"I'm excited to learn a new skill and have the opportunity to put myself out there and learn a new sport."

No official start date for Dancing on Ice 2025 has been announced yet, but previous series’ have started in January so we expect the 2025 series to also launch then.