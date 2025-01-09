Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond has reportedly moved out of the family home after splitting from wife Mindy.

Television presenter Richard Hammond took to X to reveal that he and his wife Mindy have split after 28 years together. He wrote: “A little update from us, this Christmas we were together as a family and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently.

“Our marriage is coming to an end, but we’ve had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters.

“We will always be in each other’s lives and are proud of the family we created.

“We won’t be commenting further and sincerely hope that our privacy and that of our children will be respected at this time.

“With Love, Richard and Mindy.”

Richard Hammond divorce: As TV star splits from wife Mindy after 28 years, who are his daughters? Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

According to The Sun, “newspaper columnist Mindy, 59, demanded the divorce and "wanted him gone", claims a source.” The couple live together at the Bollitree Castle estate in Herefordshire that is reportedly worth £7 million and according to reports, Mindy is keen to keep the property as part of their split settlement.

The source also told The Sun that“Richard is very upset about all this. It seems he has tried hard to rekindle the relationship but to no avail.

“There is no speculation that any third party is involved.”

How many children does Richard Hammond have?

Richard Hammond and wife Mindy share two daughters, Isabella and Willow. Isabella is their oldest child and she co-presents the podcast Who Are We Now along with her dad. The synopsis for the podcast reads: In 2006 Richard Hammond broke his brain. The high-speed jet powered car he was piloting crashed at 319mph… and the thing that stopped the car from rolling? That was his head? Richard’s been on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth ever since, and now he’s on a mission to demystify and destigmatise conversations around masculinity, mental health and the issues that affect us all, in a bid to discover who we are now.”

Richard Hammond’s daughter Willow is not involved in the podcast. Richard’s wife Amanda ‘Mindy’ Hammond is a journalist and columnist.