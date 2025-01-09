Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hollywood couple have reportedly ended their marriage due to ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Actress Courtney Ford has filed for divorce from Superman Returns actor Brandon Routh on Wednesday (January 8) after more than 17 years of marriage, but did not specify a date when they split in her court documents.

According to TMZ, the paperwork lodged with the court saw the 46-year-old actress cite irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the breakdown of her marriage and she is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 12-year-old son Leo - whom they welcomed together in 2011.

Courtney has also asked to be awarded spousal support and ticked the box to terminate the court's ability to grant the same to the 45-year-old actor.

The former couple reportedly met in 2003 and dated for more than three years before Brandon popped the question in 2006. They went on to tie the knot in Santa Barbara in 2007.

Brandon and Courtney previously starred together in DC's 'Legends of Tomorrow’. Courtney is also known for her role as Christine Hill in the TV series Dexter. She also starred in ‘True Blood’, ‘Supernatural’ and ‘How I Met Your Mother’.

Brandon Routh is best known for his role as Clarke Kent in the movie Superman Returns (2006). He has also starred in TV series ‘Supergirl’ and ‘The Flash’.

