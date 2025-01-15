Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Who have Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton previously dated after sparking romance rumours?

The Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, 52, and Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton, 40, have sparked romance rumours after being spotted enjoying a lunch date in New York on Tuesday.

In pictures obtained by TMZ the actress was seen grinning from ear to ear as she joined Lewis Hamilton and friends at a restaurant. The pair reportedly sat next to each other during the two-hour outing.

Sofia Vergara is best known for starring in American sitcom Modern Family | Getty Images

Neither of them have confirmed or denied they are dating however, Sofia Vergara previously claimed she was kind “kind of single.” Speaking to Access Hollywood at the Golden Globes recently Sofia told them she was manifesting health, money and a lover in 2025.

The Griselda actress was previously married to actor Joe Manganiello from 2015 to 2024 and Joe Gonzalez 1991 to 1993 with whom she shares a son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 33. Since her shock split from Joe Manganiello, the actress was linked to orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman last year but appears to have ended the relationship.

Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has been linked to several high-profile celebrities including singer Shakira, 47, Rihanna, 36 and rapper Nickie Minaj, 42. He was in a long-term relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger, 46, from 2007 to 2015 after meeting at an MTV awards ceremony.

Nicole Scherzinger and Lewis Hamilton split after dating on and off for seven years. There were multiple reasons for the breakup, including their busy schedules, the long distance between them, and Hamilton's reluctance to get married.

