Sofia Vergara sparks romance rumours with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton: Who have they previously dated?

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Reporter

15th Jan 2025, 10:19am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Who have Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton previously dated after sparking romance rumours?

The Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, 52, and Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton, 40, have sparked romance rumours after being spotted enjoying a lunch date in New York on Tuesday.

In pictures obtained by TMZ the actress was seen grinning from ear to ear as she joined Lewis Hamilton and friends at a restaurant. The pair reportedly sat next to each other during the two-hour outing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sofia Vergara is best known for starring in American sitcom Modern FamilySofia Vergara is best known for starring in American sitcom Modern Family
Sofia Vergara is best known for starring in American sitcom Modern Family | Getty Images

Neither of them have confirmed or denied they are dating however, Sofia Vergara previously claimed she was kind “kind of single.” Speaking to Access Hollywood at the Golden Globes recently Sofia told them she was manifesting health, money and a lover in 2025.

The Griselda actress was previously married to actor Joe Manganiello from 2015 to 2024 and Joe Gonzalez 1991 to 1993 with whom she shares a son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 33. Since her shock split from Joe Manganiello, the actress was linked to orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman last year but appears to have ended the relationship.

Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has been linked to several high-profile celebrities including singer Shakira, 47, Rihanna, 36 and rapper Nickie Minaj, 42. He was in a long-term relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger, 46, from 2007 to 2015 after meeting at an MTV awards ceremony.

Nicole Scherzinger and Lewis Hamilton split after dating on and off for seven years. There were multiple reasons for the breakup, including their busy schedules, the long distance between them, and Hamilton's reluctance to get married.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Related topics:CelebritiesLewis HamiltonGolden GlobesRelationships

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice